https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/putin-calls-deepening-allied-ties-with-eaeu-countries-absolute-priority-for-russia-1124209160.html

Putin Calls Deepening Allied Ties With EAEU Countries Absolute Priority for Russia

Putin Calls Deepening Allied Ties With EAEU Countries Absolute Priority for Russia

Sputnik International

Deepening allied relations with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries is an absolute priority for Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

2026-05-29T10:51+0000

2026-05-29T10:51+0000

2026-05-29T11:19+0000

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vladimir putin

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eaeu

eurasian economic union

commonwealth of independent states

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shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

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"I would like to emphasize that deepening allied ties with all the Eurasian Economic Union states is an absolute priority for Russia," Putin said during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.Activities of the Eurasian Economic Union are drawing considerable attention abroad, with many countries, organizations interested in cooperation with the union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday."The Eurasian Economic Union and our integration activities draw a lot of attention abroad. This has already been discussed today. Many foreign countries and large regional structures, such as the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, are interested in developing ties with the five," Putin said.The circle of preferential partners of the EAEU is expanding from year to year, the president added.Key macroeconomic indicators for the Eurasian Economic Union countries are showing positive dynamics, Vladimir Putin said.Common markets for goods, services, capital and labor in the EAEU are generally established, the president added."Almost all settlements between our countries are conducted in national currencies. Thus, mutual export and import transactions are reliably protected from external influence and negative trends in global markets," Putin also said.A fully-fledged common economic space is being formed step by step in the EAEU, the president added.The Eurasian Economic Union is an effective integration association, Putin said.The EAEU is functioning successfully and continues to develop further, the president said."I would like to emphasize, given the specifics of the current situation, nevertheless, close Eurasian integration brings real benefits to each of the member states of our association. It helps to increase business incomes, improve the quality of life and well-being of the population of our countries," Putin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/eaeu-already-doing-much-to-develop-ai---putin-1124205701.html

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