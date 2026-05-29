https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/putin-calls-deepening-allied-ties-with-eaeu-countries-absolute-priority-for-russia-1124209160.html
Putin Calls Deepening Allied Ties With EAEU Countries Absolute Priority for Russia
Putin Calls Deepening Allied Ties With EAEU Countries Absolute Priority for Russia
Sputnik International
Deepening allied relations with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries is an absolute priority for Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
2026-05-29T10:51+0000
2026-05-29T10:51+0000
2026-05-29T11:19+0000
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"I would like to emphasize that deepening allied ties with all the Eurasian Economic Union states is an absolute priority for Russia," Putin said during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.Activities of the Eurasian Economic Union are drawing considerable attention abroad, with many countries, organizations interested in cooperation with the union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday."The Eurasian Economic Union and our integration activities draw a lot of attention abroad. This has already been discussed today. Many foreign countries and large regional structures, such as the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, are interested in developing ties with the five," Putin said.The circle of preferential partners of the EAEU is expanding from year to year, the president added.Key macroeconomic indicators for the Eurasian Economic Union countries are showing positive dynamics, Vladimir Putin said.Common markets for goods, services, capital and labor in the EAEU are generally established, the president added."Almost all settlements between our countries are conducted in national currencies. Thus, mutual export and import transactions are reliably protected from external influence and negative trends in global markets," Putin also said.A fully-fledged common economic space is being formed step by step in the EAEU, the president added.The Eurasian Economic Union is an effective integration association, Putin said.The EAEU is functioning successfully and continues to develop further, the president said."I would like to emphasize, given the specifics of the current situation, nevertheless, close Eurasian integration brings real benefits to each of the member states of our association. It helps to increase business incomes, improve the quality of life and well-being of the population of our countries," Putin said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/eaeu-already-doing-much-to-develop-ai---putin-1124205701.html
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vladimir putin, russia, eaeu, eurasian economic union, commonwealth of independent states, moscow, association, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
Putin Calls Deepening Allied Ties With EAEU Countries Absolute Priority for Russia
10:51 GMT 29.05.2026 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 29.05.2026)
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Deepening allied relations with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries is an absolute priority for Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"I would like to emphasize that deepening allied ties with all the Eurasian Economic Union states is an absolute priority for Russia," Putin said during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
Activities of the Eurasian Economic Union
are drawing considerable attention abroad, with many countries, organizations interested in cooperation with the union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"The Eurasian Economic Union and our integration activities draw a lot of attention abroad. This has already been discussed today. Many foreign countries and large regional structures, such as the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, are interested in developing ties with the five," Putin said.
The circle of preferential partners of the EAEU is expanding
from year to year, the president added.
Key macroeconomic indicators for the Eurasian Economic Union countries are showing positive dynamics, Vladimir Putin said.
"The key macroeconomic indicators of our five countries are showing a stable and positive trend, and that speaks for itself. Total industrial production in the Eurasian Union increased by 1.6%, agricultural production by 4.6%, and construction by 4.2%," Putin said.
Common markets for goods, services, capital and labor in the EAEU are generally established, the president added.
"Almost all settlements between our countries are conducted in national currencies. Thus, mutual export and import transactions are reliably protected from external influence and negative trends in global markets," Putin also said.
A fully-fledged common economic space is being formed step by step in the EAEU, the president added.
The Eurasian Economic Union is an effective integration association, Putin said.
"Exactly 12 years ago, on this day, May 29, 2014, the founding treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed here in Astana. The consistent, painstaking joint work established by our states to implement this document has made it possible to create a truly effective integration association," Putin said.
The EAEU is functioning successfully and continues to develop further, the president said.
"I would like to emphasize, given the specifics of the current situation, nevertheless, close Eurasian integration brings real benefits to each of the member states of our association. It helps to increase business incomes, improve the quality of life and well-being of the population of our countries," Putin said.