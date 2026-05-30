https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/russia-india-committed-to-strengthening-naval-cooperation---russian-maritime-board-1124214627.html

Russia, India Committed to Strengthening Naval Cooperation - Russian Maritime Board

Russia, India Committed to Strengthening Naval Cooperation - Russian Maritime Board

Sputnik International

Russia and India are committed to strengthening naval cooperation, the Russian Maritime Board said on Saturday following consultations on maritime cooperation in Moscow.

2026-05-30T11:22+0000

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"Moscow and New Delhi reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening naval cooperation. An exchange of views also took place on maritime security issues," the statement read. Maritime Board Chairman Nikolai Patrushev and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met in Moscow on Friday to discuss joint projects in shipbuilding and ship repair, as well as prospects for cooperation between national scientific institutes and the training of Indian shipbuilding engineers and merchant marine specialists at Russian universities. The officials also discussed prospects for developing international transport routes to increase trade between Russia and India.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/russia-india-set-to-boost-supplies-of-russian-hydrocarbons---lavrov-1124129789.html

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