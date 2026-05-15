Russia, India Set to Boost Supplies of Russian Hydrocarbons - Lavrov
07:33 GMT 15.05.2026 (Updated: 08:39 GMT 15.05.2026)
© МИД РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
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NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Russia and India are determined to increase supplies of Russian hydrocarbons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"We have a common intention to increase supplies of Russian hydrocarbons, fertilizers, and cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy," Lavrov told reporters.
🚨🇮🇳🇷🇺 Russia & India go all-in: Both countries are committed to increasing deliveries of Russian hydrocarbons, says Lavrov https://t.co/Beb5gEuhY5 pic.twitter.com/YE4wO9xJBf— Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) May 15, 2026
Lavrov added that he discussed the development of trade and investment cooperation with India during his visit to New Delhi. The minister added that he had discussed the provision of a place for building additional blocks of NPP by Russia in India.
🚨🇮🇳🇷🇺 India-Russia military-technical cooperation actively developing: Lavrov pic.twitter.com/XPKkBrLEQz— Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) May 15, 2026
Technical and military cooperation between Russia and India has traditionally been at a high level and is developing actively, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Our military and technical cooperation has traditionally been at a high level, including joint production of advanced weapons based on cutting-edge defense technologies," Lavrov told reporters.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia in 2026, and the parties are preparing the visit, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed that it is his turn to visit Russia this year. We will prepare for this summit," Lavrov said during a press conference.
⚡️🇮🇳🇷🇺 PM Modi confirmed he will visit Russia this year: Lavrov pic.twitter.com/y0AvL6WeWH— Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) May 15, 2026
Countries are not losing interest in joining BRICS, despite Western pressure, Sergey Lavrov said.
"I do not see a decline in interest in BRICS as a result of pressure from Western countries, which, especially the United States, have publicly declared BRICS to be almost the main opponent of progress," Lavrov said following his visit to India and participation in the BRICS ministerial meeting.
A number of countries applied for joining BRICS, Lavrov added.
⚡️🇮🇳🇷🇺 PM Modi confirmed he will visit Russia this year: Lavrov pic.twitter.com/y0AvL6WeWH— Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) May 15, 2026
"I do not see a decrease in the interest in joining the ranks of our association, both in terms of membership and in terms of joining the group of partner countries," Lavrov added.
BRICS countries stand against any attempts to politicize the G20 agenda, the minister added.
The "spirit" of relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is always friendly, comrade like and mutually respectful, Lavrov said.
"The 'spirit' in relations between the presidents of Russia and the United States is always friendly, comradely and mutually respectful," Lavrov told reporters.
At the meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska, agreements were reached on the basic principles of the Ukrainian settlement, Lavrov added.
A diplomatic way to resolve the Ukrainian conflict is preferable for Russia, if it does not work out then all goals will be achieved in the course of the special military operation, the minister explained.
Russia is not asking for any negotiation processes with Europe, Moscow is ready for dialogue, but will not beg for it, Sergey Lavrov said.
"We are not asking for any negotiation processes with Europe. And the response of President Putin should be considered precisely in the context of the fact that we are ready, but we will never run after someone or beg," Lavrov told a press conference.
26 April, 10:48 GMT
India could become a mediator in the process of normalizing relations between Iran and Arab countries, Lavrov said.
"Well, India is the chair [of BRICS]. It is directly dependent on oil supplies, including from this region. Why not offer its good offices as the country chairing BRICS, first invite Iran and the [United Arab] Emirates to talk, and prevent hostility?" Lavrov told reporters.
One of the objectives of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran is to prevent it from normalizing relations with other Arab nations, the top Russian diplomat said.
"It [the conflict] was launched with a very specific pretext, that is, to end the 47 years during which Iran 'terrorized' all its neighbors and the entire world around it, just as the pretext of participating in drug trafficking was created [as an excuse] to kidnap the president of Venezuela," Lavrov added.
Russia's oil supplies to India have increased, and Moscow is ready to continue that, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Recently oil supplies to India have increased. And everything on this matter depends not on us, but on our Indian partners that have always received a positive answer to their requests to increase energy supplies. We are ready to do so in the future," Lavrov told a press conference.
Russia expects there to be no fails of energy supplies to India, Lavrov added.
Russia is not interfering in US-China trade relations, Sergey Lavrov said.
"We do not interfere in the trade relations of third countries among themselves," Lavrov told a press conference, answering a question by Sputnik about the recent visit of US President Donald Trump to China.
If the United States and China agree on the supply of US energy resources, then Russia will only be happy about it, Lavrov said, adding that Russia fulfills in good faith its obligations on energy supplies to China.
"We will never participate in another games, even [Henry] Kissinger bequeathed that Washington's relations with both Beijing and Moscow should be better than relations between Beijing and Moscow. This is the game that Americans and colonialists in general have been playing for many years, 'divide and rule', it is familiar to us, it is still very, very alive in Western politics. This is not our method, this is not the method of the People's Republic of China," Lavrov said.
The demands of the United States to China to influence Iran on the issue of opening the Strait of Hormuz is a "simple scheme," Lavrov said.
It is difficult to understand exactly what the United States wanted from China in the context of the Iranian conflict, Lavrov said.
"You know, such a simple scheme, of course. I do not think this is an example that international diplomacy should look up to," Lavrov told reporters.