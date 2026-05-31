https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/iran-resumes-production-at-3-offshore-platforms-in-south-pars-gas-field---ceo-1124223817.html

Iran Resumes Production at 3 Offshore Platforms in South Pars Gas Field - CEO

Iran Resumes Production at 3 Offshore Platforms in South Pars Gas Field - CEO

Sputnik International

Iran has resumed gas production at three offshore platforms in the South Pars gas and oil field in the Persian Gulf that it shares with Qatar, Pars Oil and Gas Company CEO Touraj Dehghani said on Sunday.

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Several South Pars offshore platforms were forced to stop natural gas production and processing due to US-Israeli attacks on processing infrastructure, Dehghani said. The plan to restore gas production and processing to their full capacity is being implemented and will continue, he vowed. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports. US President Donald Trump later extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/israeli-attack-on-south-pars-gas-field-a-us-move-to-expand-lng-share--1123865815.html

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