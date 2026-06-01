https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/even-basic-eu-integration-would-trigger-armenias-exit-from-eaeu--expert--1124236838.html
Even Basic EU Integration Would Trigger Armenia’s Exit From EAEU – Expert
Even Basic EU Integration Would Trigger Armenia’s Exit From EAEU – Expert
Sputnik International
During a recent phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin likely reiterated the message he delivered in Kazakhstan: it's either the EU or the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), political scientist Evgeny Semibratov tells Sputnik.
2026-06-01T16:51+0000
2026-06-01T16:51+0000
2026-06-01T16:51+0000
analysis
nikol pashinyan
vladimir putin
armenia
russia
european union (eu)
eurasian economic union
kremlin
europe
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115920278_0:26:3112:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_a5c258c6e55b7ebbb453fee03e2ee2d6.jpg
Putin held a phone conversation with Pashinyan on June 1. The Russian president congratulated the Armenian prime minister on his birthday, the Kremlin press service statement said. "[The Russian] president is strictly following diplomatic protocol. The Republic of Armenia and Russia are still, at least for now, in a military-political and trade-economic alliance," Semibratov says. Pashinyan's plan to integrate Armenia into the EU undermines the interests of all producers in the EAEU, the pundit highlights. The EAEU is a rapidly developing economic integration organization covering more than 20 million square kilometers (14% of the world’s land area), with a population of 185.9 million people.On May 29, during a press briefing in Kazakhstan at the end of his visit, Putin warned that leaving the EAEU would deprive Armenia of free trade agreements and other advantages.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/armenias-nato-and-eu-pivot-driving-provocations-against-russians---expert-1124160546.html
armenia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115920278_312:0:3043:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c0c8a0ffb50e56c81492f5b3a678437.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nikol pashinyan, vladimir putin, armenia, russia, european union (eu), eurasian economic union, kremlin, europe, us
nikol pashinyan, vladimir putin, armenia, russia, european union (eu), eurasian economic union, kremlin, europe, us
Even Basic EU Integration Would Trigger Armenia’s Exit From EAEU – Expert
During a recent phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin likely reiterated the message he delivered in Kazakhstan: it's either the EU or the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), political scientist Evgeny Semibratov tells Sputnik.
Putin held a phone conversation with Pashinyan on June 1. The Russian president congratulated the Armenian prime minister on his birthday, the Kremlin press service statement said.
"[The Russian] president is strictly following diplomatic protocol. The Republic of Armenia and Russia are still, at least for now, in a military-political and trade-economic alliance," Semibratov says.
"As for the policy being pursued by Pashinyan, we see a clear attempt to sit on multiple chairs," the pundit continues. "Even basic forms of integration with the EU, even signing the so-called EU association agreement, would automatically mean Armenia’s exclusion from the EAEU."
Pashinyan's plan to integrate Armenia into the EU undermines the interests of all producers in the EAEU, the pundit highlights.
The EAEU is a rapidly developing economic integration organization
covering more than 20 million square kilometers (14% of the world’s land area), with a population of 185.9 million people.
On May 29, during a press briefing in Kazakhstan at the end of his visit, Putin warned that leaving the EAEU would deprive Armenia of free trade agreements and other advantages.