https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/even-basic-eu-integration-would-trigger-armenias-exit-from-eaeu--expert--1124236838.html

Even Basic EU Integration Would Trigger Armenia’s Exit From EAEU – Expert

Even Basic EU Integration Would Trigger Armenia’s Exit From EAEU – Expert

Sputnik International

During a recent phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin likely reiterated the message he delivered in Kazakhstan: it's either the EU or the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), political scientist Evgeny Semibratov tells Sputnik.

2026-06-01T16:51+0000

2026-06-01T16:51+0000

2026-06-01T16:51+0000

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nikol pashinyan

vladimir putin

armenia

russia

european union (eu)

eurasian economic union

kremlin

europe

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Putin held a phone conversation with Pashinyan on June 1. The Russian president congratulated the Armenian prime minister on his birthday, the Kremlin press service statement said. "[The Russian] president is strictly following diplomatic protocol. The Republic of Armenia and Russia are still, at least for now, in a military-political and trade-economic alliance," Semibratov says. Pashinyan's plan to integrate Armenia into the EU undermines the interests of all producers in the EAEU, the pundit highlights. The EAEU is a rapidly developing economic integration organization covering more than 20 million square kilometers (14% of the world’s land area), with a population of 185.9 million people.On May 29, during a press briefing in Kazakhstan at the end of his visit, Putin warned that leaving the EAEU would deprive Armenia of free trade agreements and other advantages.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/armenias-nato-and-eu-pivot-driving-provocations-against-russians---expert-1124160546.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

nikol pashinyan, vladimir putin, armenia, russia, european union (eu), eurasian economic union, kremlin, europe, us