https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/eu-gambles-on-rewriting-wwii-history-to-keep-its-sinking-ship-afloat--1124268533.html

EU Gambles on Rewriting WWII History to Keep Its Sinking Ship Afloat

EU Gambles on Rewriting WWII History to Keep Its Sinking Ship Afloat

Sputnik International

Germany—a country that initiated two world wars—is desperately searching for a way to justify its presence in the EU, Israeli expert Simon Tsipis tells Sputnik

2026-06-05T13:30+0000

2026-06-05T13:30+0000

2026-06-05T13:35+0000

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The West “revising the history of the Second World War is part of an effort to reinterpret the past, rehabilitate its reputation, and stay afloat on what I see as a sinking ship by searching for an ideology capable of holding together a disintegrating European Union,” Tsipis notes.He points to the EU’s desperate attempts to force history into a framework that places Stalin on a par with Hitler, portraying the former as ostensibly no better than the latter. “They decided to buy time and delay the possible EU collapse by presenting the Soviet Union not as the country that saved the world from fascism, but as no less evil than Hitler's Germany.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250828/selective-memory-in-wwii-history-and-the-rise-of-neo-nazism-in-europe-1122680842.html

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