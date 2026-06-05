https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/eu-gambles-on-rewriting-wwii-history-to-keep-its-sinking-ship-afloat--1124268533.html
EU Gambles on Rewriting WWII History to Keep Its Sinking Ship Afloat
EU Gambles on Rewriting WWII History to Keep Its Sinking Ship Afloat
Sputnik International
Germany—a country that initiated two world wars—is desperately searching for a way to justify its presence in the EU, Israeli expert Simon Tsipis tells Sputnik
2026-06-05T13:30+0000
2026-06-05T13:30+0000
2026-06-05T13:35+0000
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The West “revising the history of the Second World War is part of an effort to reinterpret the past, rehabilitate its reputation, and stay afloat on what I see as a sinking ship by searching for an ideology capable of holding together a disintegrating European Union,” Tsipis notes.He points to the EU’s desperate attempts to force history into a framework that places Stalin on a par with Hitler, portraying the former as ostensibly no better than the latter. “They decided to buy time and delay the possible EU collapse by presenting the Soviet Union not as the country that saved the world from fascism, but as no less evil than Hitler's Germany.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250828/selective-memory-in-wwii-history-and-the-rise-of-neo-nazism-in-europe-1122680842.html
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EU Gambles on Rewriting WWII History to Keep Its Sinking Ship Afloat
13:30 GMT 05.06.2026 (Updated: 13:35 GMT 05.06.2026)
Germany—a country that initiated two world wars—is desperately searching for a way to justify its presence in the EU, Israeli expert Simon Tsipis tells Sputnik commenting on an SPD lawmakers’ proposal to add information plaques about Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s alleged crimes at the Soviet WWII memorial in Treptower Park.
The West “revising the history of the Second World War
is part of an effort to reinterpret the past, rehabilitate its reputation, and stay afloat on what I see as a sinking ship by searching for an ideology capable of holding together a disintegrating European Union,” Tsipis notes.
To keep the EU afloat, the bloc’s leadership has repeatedly resorted to the “Russian threat” scaremongering which continues to fizzle out, prompting the EU to take aim at WWII history and start obsessing over Joseph Stalin’s purported crimes, the expert points out.
He points to the EU’s desperate attempts to force history into a framework that places Stalin on a par with Hitler, portraying the former as ostensibly no better than the latter. “They decided to buy time and delay the possible EU collapse by presenting the Soviet Union not as the country that saved the world from fascism, but as no less evil than Hitler's Germany.”
Yet there are leaders of a number of EU members like Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria who know WWII history and don’t agree with such a policy pursued by the bloc, Tsipis concludes.
28 August 2025, 18:11 GMT