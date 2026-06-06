https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/prominent-us-doctor-says-he-is-ready-to-resume-surgeries-in-russia-1124274370.html

Prominent US Doctor Says He Is Ready to Resume Surgeries In Russia

Prominent US Doctor Says He Is Ready to Resume Surgeries In Russia

Sputnik International

Prominent US cardiac pediatric surgeon Bill Novick told RIA Novosti that current geopolitical tensions would not prevent the Global Cardiac Alliance from its desire to resume charitable projects in Russia.

2026-06-06T09:59+0000

2026-06-06T09:59+0000

2026-06-06T09:59+0000

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“We would be very interested in resuming our projects in Russia despite geopolitics. When somebody will invite us – that is great, we will come,” Novick said.The doctor recalled that before the COVID-19 pandemic and the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, his team had successful cooperation with hospitals in Kemerovo, Voronezh, and Nizhny Novgorod, and he maintained email exchanges with Russian colleagues until recently.Bill Novick is an internationally recognized physician who has conducted thousands of complicated heart surgeries in different countries. In 1999, he operated on children in Yugoslavia during the NATO bombings. Novick has received numerous prestigious national, international, and governmental awards in Belarus, Croatia, Nicaragua, Ukraine, and other countries.

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