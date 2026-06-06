https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/prominent-us-doctor-says-he-is-ready-to-resume-surgeries-in-russia-1124274370.html
Prominent US Doctor Says He Is Ready to Resume Surgeries In Russia
Prominent US Doctor Says He Is Ready to Resume Surgeries In Russia
Sputnik International
Prominent US cardiac pediatric surgeon Bill Novick told RIA Novosti that current geopolitical tensions would not prevent the Global Cardiac Alliance from its desire to resume charitable projects in Russia.
2026-06-06T09:59+0000
2026-06-06T09:59+0000
2026-06-06T09:59+0000
beyond politics
russia
us
surgeon
projects
hospitals
results
children
nato
bombings
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083447042_0:131:3073:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_3d2c1e8303be0bca7fa2ab6c2826a4d6.jpg
“We would be very interested in resuming our projects in Russia despite geopolitics. When somebody will invite us – that is great, we will come,” Novick said.The doctor recalled that before the COVID-19 pandemic and the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, his team had successful cooperation with hospitals in Kemerovo, Voronezh, and Nizhny Novgorod, and he maintained email exchanges with Russian colleagues until recently.Bill Novick is an internationally recognized physician who has conducted thousands of complicated heart surgeries in different countries. In 1999, he operated on children in Yugoslavia during the NATO bombings. Novick has received numerous prestigious national, international, and governmental awards in Belarus, Croatia, Nicaragua, Ukraine, and other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250224/russia-open-to-us-russian-economic-cooperation-rdif-head-1121599239.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083447042_146:0:2877:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8adbba0a57a4deb919521dcf09c50a90.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, us, surgeon, projects, hospitals, results, children, nato, bombings
russia, us, surgeon, projects, hospitals, results, children, nato, bombings
Prominent US Doctor Says He Is Ready to Resume Surgeries In Russia
Prominent US cardiac pediatric surgeon Bill Novick, who operates on children with serious heart problems all over the world, told RIA Novosti that current geopolitical tensions would not prevent the Global Cardiac Alliance from its desire to resume charitable projects in Russia.
“We would be very interested in resuming our projects in Russia despite geopolitics. When somebody will invite us – that is great, we will come,” Novick said.
The doctor recalled that before the COVID-19 pandemic
and the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, his team had successful cooperation with hospitals in Kemerovo, Voronezh, and Nizhny Novgorod, and he maintained email exchanges with Russian colleagues until recently.
24 February 2025, 18:25 GMT
“Those three programs had all significantly improved their results, had started operating on more complicated kids, had decreased the wait time for children to be operated on, and had increased the number of children they were operating on annually. I would call that success,” he said.
Bill Novick is an internationally recognized physician who has conducted thousands of complicated heart surgeries in different countries. In 1999, he operated on children in Yugoslavia during the NATO bombings
. Novick has received numerous prestigious national, international, and governmental awards in Belarus, Croatia, Nicaragua, Ukraine, and other countries.