https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/western-pre-election-propaganda-in-armenia-even-surpassed-its-efforts-in-ukraine-1124293209.html
Armenia Drowned in Western Pre-Election Propaganda, Even Beating Ukraine Blitz
Armenia Drowned in Western Pre-Election Propaganda, Even Beating Ukraine Blitz
Sputnik International
Armenia’s parliamentary elections were marked by pressure on the opposition and a massive Western media campaign, political analyst and expert on regional security affairs Grant Melik-Shahnazaryan tells Sputnik.
2026-06-10T12:34+0000
2026-06-10T12:34+0000
2026-06-10T13:09+0000
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nikol pashinyan
armenia
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european union (eu)
eurasian economic union
europe
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"During the election period, Armenia hosted a summit of the European Political Community, while the EU increased financial assistance, including funds allocated to combat the so-called ‘hybrid war'," the pundit says. "All of this funding was directed toward propaganda." In the run-up to the elections, the West also dangled promises of visa-free travel, economic investment, and a host of other incentives. The problem is that "the EU lacks both the readiness and the capacity to provide Armenia with the level of cooperation it receives through the Eurasian Economic Union," Melik-Shahnazaryan stresses. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s supporters present this as if all European markets have been opened to Armenia, but that is simply not the case, the expert says. Unprecedented Pressure on Opposition "The government had been preparing for the elections well in advance," the pundit notes. "Roughly eleven months ago, it detained the leaders of the then-active opposition — Archbishop Bagrat and his supporters, who led the street protest movement." Since then, political pressure has continued unabated, with the Armenian government taking all possible steps to prevent the opposition from properly preparing for the elections. During the campaign period, arrests became widespread. In the run-up to the vote, there were reports that the government might bar ‘Strong Armenia’ — the largest opposition party — from participating in the elections.
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/osce-mission-calls-out-pashinyan-for-threats-against-opposition-ahead-of-armenias-elections-1124285843.html
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nikol pashinyan, armenia, ukraine, european union (eu), eurasian economic union, europe, elections
nikol pashinyan, armenia, ukraine, european union (eu), eurasian economic union, europe, elections
Armenia Drowned in Western Pre-Election Propaganda, Even Beating Ukraine Blitz
12:34 GMT 10.06.2026 (Updated: 13:09 GMT 10.06.2026)
Armenia’s parliamentary elections were marked by pressure on the opposition and a massive Western media campaign, political analyst and expert on regional security affairs Grant Melik-Shahnazaryan tells Sputnik.
"During the election period, Armenia hosted a summit of the European Political Community, while the EU increased financial assistance, including funds allocated to combat the so-called ‘hybrid war',"
the pundit says. "All of this funding was directed toward propaganda."
In the run-up to the elections, the West also dangled promises of visa-free travel, economic investment, and a host of other incentives.
The problem is that "the EU lacks both the readiness and the capacity to provide Armenia with the level of cooperation it receives through the Eurasian Economic Union,"
Melik-Shahnazaryan stresses.
"For example, there is talk in Armenia that roughly 100 truckloads of apricots will be exported to the EU within the next month. But for Armenian agriculture, that is a drop in the bucket."
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s supporters present this as if all European markets have been opened to Armenia, but that is simply not the case, the expert says.
Unprecedented Pressure on Opposition
"The government had been preparing for the elections well in advance," the pundit notes. "Roughly eleven months ago, it detained the leaders of the then-active opposition — Archbishop Bagrat and his supporters, who led the street protest movement."
Since then, political pressure has continued unabated, with the Armenian government taking all possible steps to prevent the opposition from properly preparing for the elections.
During the campaign period, arrests became widespread. In the run-up to the vote, there were reports that the government might bar ‘Strong Armenia’ — the largest opposition party — from participating in the elections.
"And on election day itself, there were ongoing mass arrests and detentions — of course without justification, and under fabricated pretexts," Melik-Shahnazaryan says. "This was unprecedented in Armenia; we probably haven’t seen anything like it since the 1990s."