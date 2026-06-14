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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/putin-and-trump-discuss-ukraine-iran-and-bilateral-ties-by-phone--kremlin-1124309723.html
Putin and Trump Discuss Ukraine, Iran and Bilateral Ties by Phone – Kremlin
Putin and Trump Discuss Ukraine, Iran and Bilateral Ties by Phone – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his US counterpart Donald Trump and wished him a happy 80th birthday, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said.
2026-06-14T16:06+0000
2026-06-14T16:07+0000
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The call lasted 55 minutes and covered Ukraine, Iran and broader bilateral relations.Key statements:🔶The conversation was friendly, frank and even humorous🔶Trump said he was moved that Putin was the first foreign leader to call the White House🔶Putin did not send Trump any birthday gifts but conveyed a warm congratulatory message🔶Both leaders discussed key international issues and US–Russia relations🔶Trump stressed the need for peace in Ukraine🔶Trump said he was ready to influence both European countries and Kiev to make peace🔶The draft US–Iranian peace agreement was discussed during the call🔶Trump said a US–Iran peace deal was close and may be announced soon🔶Putin was satisfied that tensions around Iran appear to be easing🔶Trump recalled WWII-era US–Russia cooperation, stressing it should not be forgotten🔶Putin wished success to the US World Cup organizers🔶The two leaders discussed future contacts between the Russian and US governmentsTaking into account the call on Sunday, the leaders have now spoken by phone 13 times in less than 1.5 years since Trump took office. In 2025 alone, there were 10 phone conversations, held on February 12, March 18, May 19, June 4, June 14, July 3, August 19, October 16, December 28, and December 29.
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vladimir putin, donald trump, yuri ushakov, ukraine, russia, kremlin, us, iran

Putin and Trump Discuss Ukraine, Iran and Bilateral Ties by Phone – Kremlin

16:06 GMT 14.06.2026 (Updated: 16:07 GMT 14.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his US counterpart Donald Trump and wished him a happy 80th birthday, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said.
The call lasted 55 minutes and covered Ukraine, Iran and broader bilateral relations.
Key statements:
🔶The conversation was friendly, frank and even humorous
🔶Trump said he was moved that Putin was the first foreign leader to call the White House
🔶Putin did not send Trump any birthday gifts but conveyed a warm congratulatory message
🔶Both leaders discussed key international issues and US–Russia relations
🔶Trump stressed the need for peace in Ukraine
🔶Trump said he was ready to influence both European countries and Kiev to make peace
🔶The draft US–Iranian peace agreement was discussed during the call
🔶Trump said a US–Iran peace deal was close and may be announced soon
🔶Putin was satisfied that tensions around Iran appear to be easing
🔶Trump recalled WWII-era US–Russia cooperation, stressing it should not be forgotten
🔶Putin wished success to the US World Cup organizers
🔶The two leaders discussed future contacts between the Russian and US governments
Taking into account the call on Sunday, the leaders have now spoken by phone 13 times in less than 1.5 years since Trump took office. In 2025 alone, there were 10 phone conversations, held on February 12, March 18, May 19, June 4, June 14, July 3, August 19, October 16, December 28, and December 29.
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