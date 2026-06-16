https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/putin-preparing-for-russia-asean-summit-bilateral-talks-on-its-sidelines--kremlin-1124316009.html

Putin Preparing for Russia-ASEAN Summit, Bilateral Talks on Its Sidelines – Kremlin

Putin Preparing for Russia-ASEAN Summit, Bilateral Talks on Its Sidelines – Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for the Russia-ASEAN summit, on the sidelines of which he will hold a marathon of bilateral meetings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-06-16T10:00+0000

2026-06-16T10:00+0000

2026-06-16T10:00+0000

world

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

russia

moscow

kremlin

asean

russia-asean summit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/15/1102498107_0:265:3170:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22347c5fb579b25d7fb51e360fecf8cc.jpg

"The President is preparing for the Russia-ASEAN summit, which, as you know, will be held in Kazan... In addition to the multilateral part, there will actually be a marathon of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of this summit," Peskov told reporters.There are no exact dates for the visit of US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia yet, Peskov said.Russia has not received any official invitations from Kiev to hold a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Dmitry Peskov said."Of course there was not one," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about whether Moscow had received an official invitation through official channels to hold a meeting with Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit.There are no official communication channels between Moscow and Kiev at the moment, the spokesman added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/zelensky-hindering-peace-deal-on-ukraine---us-congresswoman-1124204182.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, russia, moscow, kremlin, asean, russia-asean summit