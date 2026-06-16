https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/putin-preparing-for-russia-asean-summit-bilateral-talks-on-its-sidelines--kremlin-1124316009.html
Putin Preparing for Russia-ASEAN Summit, Bilateral Talks on Its Sidelines – Kremlin
Putin Preparing for Russia-ASEAN Summit, Bilateral Talks on Its Sidelines – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for the Russia-ASEAN summit, on the sidelines of which he will hold a marathon of bilateral meetings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
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"The President is preparing for the Russia-ASEAN summit, which, as you know, will be held in Kazan... In addition to the multilateral part, there will actually be a marathon of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of this summit," Peskov told reporters.There are no exact dates for the visit of US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia yet, Peskov said.Russia has not received any official invitations from Kiev to hold a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Dmitry Peskov said."Of course there was not one," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about whether Moscow had received an official invitation through official channels to hold a meeting with Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit.There are no official communication channels between Moscow and Kiev at the moment, the spokesman added.
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dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, russia, moscow, kremlin, asean, russia-asean summit
dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, russia, moscow, kremlin, asean, russia-asean summit
Putin Preparing for Russia-ASEAN Summit, Bilateral Talks on Its Sidelines – Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for the Russia-ASEAN summit, on the sidelines of which he will hold a marathon of bilateral meetings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"The President is preparing for the Russia-ASEAN summit, which, as you know, will be held in Kazan... In addition to the multilateral part, there will actually be a marathon of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of this summit," Peskov told reporters.
There are no exact dates for the visit of US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia yet, Peskov said.
"Indeed, there was talk that American negotiators would arrive soon, but there are no exact dates yet. As you know, the Americans are still busy preparing for the signing of the memorandum that has been agreed upon. We know that the signing is scheduled for Switzerland at the end of this week. After that, it will probably be about the fact that they will be able to fly to Moscow," Peskov told reporters.
Russia has not received any official invitations from Kiev to hold a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Dmitry Peskov said.
"Of course there was not one," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about whether Moscow had received an official invitation through official channels to hold a meeting with Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
There are no official communication channels between Moscow and Kiev at the moment, the spokesman added.
"And to Zelensky, you know that [Russian President Vladimir Putin] actually said everything, everything was offered. It was said and repeated several times that if Zelensky is ready to speak responsibly and seriously — in fact, the Kiev regime is well aware of that — he can always come to Moscow, where he will be received," Peskov concluded.