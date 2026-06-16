https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/putin-to-attend-russia-asean-summit-in-kazan-on-june-17-18---kremlin-aide-1124317599.html

Putin to Attend Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan on June 17-18 - Kremlin Aide

Putin to Attend Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan on June 17-18 - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan on June 17-18, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

2026-06-16T15:26+0000

2026-06-16T15:26+0000

2026-06-16T15:26+0000

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steve witkoff

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"On Wednesday and Thursday, that is, June 17-18, in Kazan, our president will take part in the anniversary summit of Russia - the Association of Southeast Asian Nations [ASEAN]," Ushakov told reporters. Four documents will be adopted Following Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan, the official added. The summit will be attended by Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of East Timor Xanana Gusmao, as well as Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, Ushakov said. In addition, Kao Kim Horn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, will take part in the events. Myanmar will be represented by the Permanent Secretary of the country's Foreign Ministry, Senior Official for ASEAN Hau Khan Sum. The participants will discuss trade, investment and humanitarian projects at the Kazan summit, Ushakov said. Russia-ASEAN relations are developing dynamically and fruitfully, Ushakov said.Russia and ASEAN have established fruitful, equal and constructive dialogue at various levels, the official said."As for economic ties, they are also increasing. And over the past 10 years, according to our calculations, the total trade has grown by almost 60%, amounting to about $22 billion," Ushakov said.Vladimir Putin will host a reception in honor of the heads of delegations at the Russia-ASEAN summit on June 17, Ushakov said.Putin will meet with almost all the leaders at Russia-ASEAN summit, the official said."There are two main topics on the agenda. The first is the exchange of opinions on current global and regional issues," Ushakov said, adding that the participants will also discuss integration processes in Eurasia.The anniversary summit dedicated to the 35th anniversary of relations between Russia and ASEAN will be held in Kazan on June 17-19. The Russia–ASEAN Business Forum will be held on June 17 on the sidelines of the summit. RIA Novosti is the information partner of the forum.Moscow has not received any proposals to hold a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky in the United States, Yury Ushakov said.Putin and US President Donald Trump also did not discuss the possibility of organizing such a meeting during their recent phone conversation, the Kremlin aide added.At the same time, Russia knows that Trump will hold a meeting with Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Ushakov also said.The Kremlin expects US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to come to Russia after the signing of the US-Iran memorandum, which is scheduled for June 19, Ushakov said."As I reported following Sunday's conversation between our president [Vladimir Putin] and Mr. [US President Donald] Trump, we expect that after the memorandum is signed on Friday, the opportunity will open for two representatives we know well, Witkoff and Kushner, to come to Moscow to meet with our leadership," Ushakov told reporters.

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yury ushakov, vladimir putin, donald trump, russia, asean, kazan, g7, steve witkoff, volodymyr zelensky