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Russian Envoy Calls US Demand for Iran Uranium Enrichment Ban Irrational
Russian Envoy Calls US Demand for Iran Uranium Enrichment Ban Irrational
Sputnik International
The US demand for a ban on uranium enrichment in Iran appears completely irrational, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Sunday.
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"Can anyone explain why the US insists on zero uranium enrichment? It seems to be absolutely irrational," Ulyanov wrote on X, commenting on the publication about Pezeshkian's statement. Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabian news channel Al Arabiya cited Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as saying that Tehran was ready to provide written guarantees that it had no plans to make a nuclear weapon, but would never abandon its legitimate right to peaceful nuclear energy and uranium enrichment. On May 15, US President Donald Trump said he would be satisfied with a 20-year suspension of Iran's uranium enrichment. The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that Tehran would not give up the rights provided under the Treaty on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The New York Times claimed that Iran had agreed to a 10-year suspension. On June 16, US Vice President JD Vance said that the US and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would help Iran destroy its enriched uranium stockpiles, claiming this was reflected in the memorandum of understanding.
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Russian Envoy Calls US Demand for Iran Uranium Enrichment Ban Irrational

15:06 GMT 21.06.2026
© AP Photo / IRIB In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility
In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2026
© AP Photo / IRIB
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US demand for a ban on uranium enrichment in Iran appears completely irrational, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Sunday.
"Can anyone explain why the US insists on zero uranium enrichment? It seems to be absolutely irrational," Ulyanov wrote on X, commenting on the publication about Pezeshkian's statement.
Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabian news channel Al Arabiya cited Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as saying that Tehran was ready to provide written guarantees that it had no plans to make a nuclear weapon, but would never abandon its legitimate right to peaceful nuclear energy and uranium enrichment.
On May 15, US President Donald Trump said he would be satisfied with a 20-year suspension of Iran's uranium enrichment. The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that Tehran would not give up the rights provided under the Treaty on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The New York Times claimed that Iran had agreed to a 10-year suspension.
On June 16, US Vice President JD Vance said that the US and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would help Iran destroy its enriched uranium stockpiles, claiming this was reflected in the memorandum of understanding.
President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of top U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Va - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Agrees to In-Country Dilution of Iran’s Enriched Uranium - Reports
12 June, 09:47 GMT
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