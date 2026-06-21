https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/russian-envoy-calls-us-demand-for-iran-uranium-enrichment-ban-irrational-1124339434.html

Russian Envoy Calls US Demand for Iran Uranium Enrichment Ban Irrational

Russian Envoy Calls US Demand for Iran Uranium Enrichment Ban Irrational

Sputnik International

The US demand for a ban on uranium enrichment in Iran appears completely irrational, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Sunday.

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"Can anyone explain why the US insists on zero uranium enrichment? It seems to be absolutely irrational," Ulyanov wrote on X, commenting on the publication about Pezeshkian's statement. Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabian news channel Al Arabiya cited Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as saying that Tehran was ready to provide written guarantees that it had no plans to make a nuclear weapon, but would never abandon its legitimate right to peaceful nuclear energy and uranium enrichment. On May 15, US President Donald Trump said he would be satisfied with a 20-year suspension of Iran's uranium enrichment. The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that Tehran would not give up the rights provided under the Treaty on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The New York Times claimed that Iran had agreed to a 10-year suspension. On June 16, US Vice President JD Vance said that the US and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would help Iran destroy its enriched uranium stockpiles, claiming this was reflected in the memorandum of understanding.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/trump-agrees-to-in-country-dilution-of-irans-enriched-uranium---reports-1124300190.html

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