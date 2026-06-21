https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/negotiators-at-iran-talks-form-working-groups-to-agree-final-peace-deal---qatari-ministry-1124339014.html

Negotiators at Iran Talks Form Working Groups to Agree Final Peace Deal - Qatari Ministry

Negotiators at Iran Talks Form Working Groups to Agree Final Peace Deal - Qatari Ministry

Sputnik International

The parties to the talks in Switzerland said on Sunday they had established technical groups to agree on the terms of a final peace deal between Iran and the United States, which is due within 60 days of negotiations, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said.

2026-06-21T12:48+0000

2026-06-21T12:48+0000

2026-06-21T12:48+0000

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Technical-level negotiations between Iran and the United States, as well as the mediator countries Pakistan and Qatar, began in the alpine resort of Burgenstock on Sunday. They are expected to be held behind closed doors. He said these steps "reflect the commitment of all parties to negotiate in good faith with the goal of reaching a comprehensive and sustainable agreement."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/us-iran-talks-set-to-begin-on-sunday-morning---swiss-foreign-ministry-1124337792.html

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