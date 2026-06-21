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Negotiators at Iran Talks Form Working Groups to Agree Final Peace Deal - Qatari Ministry
Negotiators at Iran Talks Form Working Groups to Agree Final Peace Deal - Qatari Ministry
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The parties to the talks in Switzerland said on Sunday they had established technical groups to agree on the terms of a final peace deal between Iran and the United States, which is due within 60 days of negotiations, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said.
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Technical-level negotiations between Iran and the United States, as well as the mediator countries Pakistan and Qatar, began in the alpine resort of Burgenstock on Sunday. They are expected to be held behind closed doors. He said these steps "reflect the commitment of all parties to negotiate in good faith with the goal of reaching a comprehensive and sustainable agreement."
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Negotiators at Iran Talks Form Working Groups to Agree Final Peace Deal - Qatari Ministry

12:48 GMT 21.06.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaDemonstrators carry signs and wave the Iranian flag as they rally outside the White House, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Washington, to protest the U.S. military strike on three sites in Iran early Sunday.
Demonstrators carry signs and wave the Iranian flag as they rally outside the White House, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Washington, to protest the U.S. military strike on three sites in Iran early Sunday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
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DOHA (Sputnik) - The parties to the talks in Switzerland said on Sunday they had established technical groups to agree on the terms of a final peace deal between Iran and the United States, which is due within 60 days of negotiations, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said.
Technical-level negotiations between Iran and the United States, as well as the mediator countries Pakistan and Qatar, began in the alpine resort of Burgenstock on Sunday. They are expected to be held behind closed doors.
"The establishment of specialized technical groups was announced to negotiate the terms of a final agreement, which will cover all aspects of the memorandum of understanding. In addition, monitoring groups have been established to oversee the implementation of the memorandum and monitor progress towards concluding the final agreement," Al-Ansari told the Qatari News Agency.
He said these steps "reflect the commitment of all parties to negotiate in good faith with the goal of reaching a comprehensive and sustainable agreement."
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2026
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