https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/ukrainian-drone-forces-commander-intel-chief-linked-to-attack-on-bus-in-russias-bryansk-region-1124346178.html
Ukrainian Drone Forces Commander, Intel Chief Behind Terrorist Attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region
Ukrainian Drone Forces Commander, Intel Chief Behind Terrorist Attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region
Sputnik International
Ukrainian armed forces commander and head of Ukraine's main intel directorate involved in attack on bus carrying children in Russia’s Bryansk region.
2026-06-23T07:43+0000
2026-06-23T07:43+0000
2026-06-23T07:56+0000
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"The investigation has established the involvement of Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi and Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleh Ivashchenko in the commission of this crime. They provided targeting and issued the illegal order to attack civilian vehicles on Russian territory," Svetlana Petrenko, the official representative of Russia's Investigative Committee, said.The Ukrainian military personnel involved in the strike on the bus near Bryansk have been charged in absentia with a terrorist attack, the committee said in a statement.Russian investigators are continuing to identify other accomplices involved in the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on a bus carrying children in the Bryansk region, Petrenko added.Last week, the Ukrainian army used a drone to strike a bus carrying a children's football team from Belarus, which was traveling to Russia’s Gelendzhik for vacation. One woman was killed, and eight people — six of them children — were injured.That strike was not the only case of Ukraine targeting children. On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked a student dormitory in Russia's Starobelsk, killing 21 teenagers and wounding 44 others.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/drone-that-attacked-bus-in-bryansk-region-is-of-ukrainian-origin---lukashenko-1124326920.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/attack-on-starobelsk-crime-committed-by-ukrainian-junta-putin-1124237041.html
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ukraine, russia, bryansk region, ukrainian defense ministry, bus, children, bryansk, intel
ukraine, russia, bryansk region, ukrainian defense ministry, bus, children, bryansk, intel
Ukrainian Drone Forces Commander, Intel Chief Behind Terrorist Attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region
07:43 GMT 23.06.2026 (Updated: 07:56 GMT 23.06.2026)
Ukrainian unmanned systems forces Commander Robert Brovdi and Head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate Oleh Ivashchenko were behind the attack on a bus carrying Belarusian children in Russia's Bryansk Region, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The investigation has established the involvement of Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi and Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleh Ivashchenko in the commission of this crime. They provided targeting and issued the illegal order to attack civilian vehicles on Russian territory," Svetlana Petrenko, the official representative of Russia's Investigative Committee, said.
The Ukrainian military personnel involved in the strike on the bus near Bryansk have been charged in absentia with a terrorist attack, the committee said in a statement.
Russian investigators are continuing to identify other accomplices involved in the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on a bus carrying children in the Bryansk region, Petrenko added.
Last week, the Ukrainian army used a drone to strike a bus
carrying a children's football team from Belarus, which was traveling to Russia’s Gelendzhik for vacation. One woman was killed, and eight people — six of them children — were injured.
That strike was not the only case of Ukraine targeting children. On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked a student dormitory in Russia's Starobelsk
, killing 21 teenagers and wounding 44 others.