https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/western-countries-openly-say-they-are-preparing-for-war-with-russia--putin-1124347369.html
Western Countries Openly Say They Are Preparing for War With Russia – Putin
Western Countries Openly Say They Are Preparing for War With Russia – Putin
Sputnik International
Western countries are now openly saying that they are preparing for war with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2026-06-23T10:53+0000
2026-06-23T10:53+0000
2026-06-23T10:53+0000
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The current international situation is far from stable, the president said, adding that the armed confrontation in the Middle East continues unabated, and the potential for conflict has increased significantly in a number of regions of the world, including in Eurasia."We see that if earlier the NATO countries limited themselves to supporting the Kiev regime, which came to power illegally by armed means with the help of a coup d'etat, now they openly say in the West that they are preparing for war with us, increasing military offensive budgets," Putin said at a meeting with graduates of higher military schools.Other statements by the Russian president:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/nato-drills-in-baltic-are-rehearsal-of-war-with-russia-1124322903.html
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russia, vladimir putin, russian armed forces, nato, war, preparations, militarization
russia, vladimir putin, russian armed forces, nato, war, preparations, militarization
Western Countries Openly Say They Are Preparing for War With Russia – Putin
Western countries are now openly saying that they are preparing for war with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
The current international situation is far from stable, the president said, adding that the armed confrontation in the Middle East continues unabated, and the potential for conflict has increased significantly in a number of regions of the world, including in Eurasia.
"We see that if earlier the NATO countries limited themselves to supporting the Kiev regime, which came to power illegally by armed means with the help of a coup d'etat, now they openly say in the West that they are preparing for war with us, increasing military offensive budgets," Putin said at a meeting with graduates of higher military schools.
Other statements by the Russian president:
The West uses false statements about an alleged Russian military threat to justify its own militarization
The current international situation is far from stable, and the conflict potential has increased in a number of regions around the world
Russia stands for equal and indivisible security for all, which can be achieved by forming a multipolar system of international relations, Putin emphasized
The Russian nuclear triad is being consistently modernized
A qualitative development of many types of weapons of the Russian Armed Forces
has taken place since the beginning of the special military operation
More than 1,000 samples of weapons and equipment were tested in combat conditions last year
Russia is ready to respond promptly and adequately to any external and internal threats
Operational information exchange between troops on the frontline and defense enterprises has been established