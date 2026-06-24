https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/disgraceful-icc-mired-in-corruption-and-bribery--russian-foreign-ministry-1124353404.html

'Disgraceful' ICC Mired in Corruption and Bribery – Russian Foreign Ministry

'Disgraceful' ICC Mired in Corruption and Bribery – Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is rife with open corruption, as states fund judicial proceedings through voluntary contributions, which effectively amounts to bribery, according to Maksim Musikhin, director of the legal department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

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“There is brazen corruption there, for example, states bankroll court proceedings through voluntary contributions. This is pure bribery,” he noted.Commenting on reports that the ICC’s governing body had recommended removing Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the court itself is mired in massive scandals and corruption.Earlier media reports said the court’s governing body had recommended Khan’s dismissal from office.He further noted that Khan faces accusations of sexual harassment involving a female staff member, while his predecessor was embroiled in similar claims—citing this pattern as evidence of a profound lack of both professionalism and moral integrity.The International Criminal Court is far from being any sort of legitimate court of justice, it is nothing more than a political tool that carries out paid-for agendas, Musikhin noted.“This also applies to the cases initiated against Russia and our officials. They all run on European money — this is effectively bought justice… pure corruption. It is difficult to call this a proper court. We do not call it a court. It is a political body that executes orders,” he stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/icc-is-nothing-more-than-tool-of-political-intimidation--international-law-expert-1124202400.html

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