'Disgraceful' ICC Mired in Corruption and Bribery – Russian Foreign Ministry
13:26 GMT 24.06.2026 (Updated: 13:41 GMT 24.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Peter DejongFILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. President Donald Trump has lobbed a broadside attack against the International Criminal Court. He's authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan without U.S. consent. The executive order Trump signed on Thursday marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
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The International Criminal Court (ICC) is riddled with flagarant corruption, since states subsidize judicial proceedings through voluntary contributions, which is essentially tantamount to bribery, according to Maksim Musikhin, director of the legal department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry.
“There is brazen corruption there, for example, states bankroll court proceedings through voluntary contributions. This is pure bribery,” he noted.
Commenting on reports that the ICC’s governing body had recommended removing Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the court itself is mired in massive scandals and corruption.
Earlier media reports said the court’s governing body had recommended Khan’s dismissal from office.
“We are well aware of what is going on in this disgraceful body. Scandal on top of scandal, corruption and more corruption… This court needs to put its own house in order,” he emphasized.
He further noted that Khan faces accusations of sexual harassment involving a female staff member, while his predecessor was embroiled in similar claims—citing this pattern as evidence of a profound lack of both professionalism and moral integrity.
The International Criminal Court is far from being any sort of legitimate court of justice, it is nothing more than a political tool that carries out paid-for agendas, Musikhin noted.
“This also applies to the cases initiated against Russia and our officials. They all run on European money — this is effectively bought justice… pure corruption. It is difficult to call this a proper court. We do not call it a court. It is a political body that executes orders,” he stressed.