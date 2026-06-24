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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/kim-jong-un-hails-nuclear-armed-navy-as-new-destroyer-enters-service-1124351557.html
Kim Jong-un Hails Nuclear-Armed Navy as New Destroyer Enters Service
Kim Jong-un Hails Nuclear-Armed Navy as New Destroyer Enters Service
Sputnik International
North Korea has officially commissioned the Choe Hyon, a 5,000-ton destroyer that Pyongyang describes as a symbol of the country's advancing naval and nuclear capabilities.
2026-06-24T06:54+0000
2026-06-24T07:06+0000
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At a ceremony in the western port of Nampo, Kim declared that the era of the navy existing merely as a coastal defense force is over.The Choe Hyon represents a strategic shift — a full-fledged service equipped with strategic means, as the nuclear arming of the navy progresses on schedule.The destroyer, fitted with anti-aircraft and anti-ship weapons, is armed with nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles. The vessel is successfully tested in recent months, including cruise missile launches from the vesselNorth Korea's naval ambitions are no longer limited to defending its shores, Kim said, as quoted by Korean Central News Agency. The Choe Hyon is designed to project power, extend operational reach, and strengthen preemptive strike capabilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/kim-jong-un-orders-exponential-expansion-of-north-koreas-nuclear-forces-1124256301.html
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Kim Jong-un Hails Nuclear-Armed Navy as New Destroyer Enters Service

06:54 GMT 24.06.2026 (Updated: 07:06 GMT 24.06.2026)
© REUTERS KCNANew multipurpose destroyer Choe Hyon at Nampho port, North Korea, June 23, 2026
New multipurpose destroyer Choe Hyon at Nampho port, North Korea, June 23, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2026
© REUTERS KCNA
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North Korea has officially commissioned the Choe Hyon, a 5,000-ton destroyer that Pyongyang describes as a symbol of the country's advancing naval and nuclear capabilities.
At a ceremony in the western port of Nampo, Kim declared that the era of the navy existing merely as a coastal defense force is over.

The Choe Hyon represents a strategic shift — a full-fledged service equipped with strategic means, as the nuclear arming of the navy progresses on schedule.

The destroyer, fitted with anti-aircraft and anti-ship weapons, is armed with nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles. The vessel is successfully tested in recent months, including cruise missile launches from the vessel

North Korea's naval ambitions are no longer limited to defending its shores, Kim said, as quoted by Korean Central News Agency.

The Choe Hyon is designed to project power, extend operational reach, and strengthen preemptive strike capabilities.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un takes part in launch of heavy intercontinental ballistic missile test. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
Asia
Kim Jong-un Orders Exponential Expansion of North Korea's Nuclear Forces
4 June, 09:24 GMT
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