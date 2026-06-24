https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/kim-jong-un-hails-nuclear-armed-navy-as-new-destroyer-enters-service-1124351557.html

Kim Jong-un Hails Nuclear-Armed Navy as New Destroyer Enters Service

Kim Jong-un Hails Nuclear-Armed Navy as New Destroyer Enters Service

Sputnik International

North Korea has officially commissioned the Choe Hyon, a 5,000-ton destroyer that Pyongyang describes as a symbol of the country's advancing naval and nuclear capabilities.

2026-06-24T06:54+0000

2026-06-24T06:54+0000

2026-06-24T07:06+0000

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At a ceremony in the western port of Nampo, Kim declared that the era of the navy existing merely as a coastal defense force is over.The Choe Hyon represents a strategic shift — a full-fledged service equipped with strategic means, as the nuclear arming of the navy progresses on schedule.The destroyer, fitted with anti-aircraft and anti-ship weapons, is armed with nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles. The vessel is successfully tested in recent months, including cruise missile launches from the vesselNorth Korea's naval ambitions are no longer limited to defending its shores, Kim said, as quoted by Korean Central News Agency. The Choe Hyon is designed to project power, extend operational reach, and strengthen preemptive strike capabilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/kim-jong-un-orders-exponential-expansion-of-north-koreas-nuclear-forces-1124256301.html

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north korea, destroyer, service, weapons, ambitions, kim jong un