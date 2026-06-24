https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/only-nuclear-weapons-safeguard-world-from-global-war---kremlin-1124352199.html

Only Nuclear Weapons Safeguard Planet From World War - Kremlin

Only Nuclear Weapons Safeguard Planet From World War - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Only nuclear weapons are now safeguarding the world from global war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2026-06-24T08:35+0000

2026-06-24T08:35+0000

2026-06-24T10:05+0000

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"Now it [world security] is pretty eroded, in many ways, in fact. Apart from nuclear deterrence, we have nothing left in the world. This is the only thing that protects the world from global war," Peskov said during the Primakov Readings forum. The overall potential of regional conflicts is mounting, the official said, adding that there are currently no levers in the world to negotiate something in the field of security. That said, the spokesman noted that nuclear deterrence is working, something that Russia acknowledges.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-nuclear-weapons-in-belarus-deterring-ukraine-nato--foreign-ministry-1124307206.html

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