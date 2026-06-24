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Only Nuclear Weapons Safeguard Planet From World War - Kremlin
Only Nuclear Weapons Safeguard Planet From World War - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Only nuclear weapons are now safeguarding the world from global war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-06-24T08:35+0000
2026-06-24T10:05+0000
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"Now it [world security] is pretty eroded, in many ways, in fact. Apart from nuclear deterrence, we have nothing left in the world. This is the only thing that protects the world from global war," Peskov said during the Primakov Readings forum. The overall potential of regional conflicts is mounting, the official said, adding that there are currently no levers in the world to negotiate something in the field of security. That said, the spokesman noted that nuclear deterrence is working, something that Russia acknowledges.
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Only Nuclear Weapons Safeguard Planet From World War - Kremlin

08:35 GMT 24.06.2026 (Updated: 10:05 GMT 24.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankThe launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a strategic nuclear forces exercise involving their ground, naval, and air components at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, Russia.
The launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a strategic nuclear forces exercise involving their ground, naval, and air components at the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nuclear weapons alone are holding back a global war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Now it [world security] is pretty eroded, in many ways, in fact. Apart from nuclear deterrence, we have nothing left in the world. This is the only thing that protects the world from global war," Peskov said during the Primakov Readings forum.
The overall potential of regional conflicts is mounting, the official said, adding that there are currently no levers in the world to negotiate something in the field of security.

"Once again, technologies are advancing in such a way that it is already clear that new types of weapons will emerge that are not nuclear, but will be capable of matching the destructive power of nuclear weapons in the future," Peskov predicted.

That said, the spokesman noted that nuclear deterrence is working, something that Russia acknowledges.
From May 19 to 21, Russian forces conducted exercises to prepare and deploy nuclear units at full combat readiness, including joint operations with nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2026
Military
Russian Nuclear Weapons in Belarus Deterring Ukraine, NATO – Foreign Ministry
13 June, 16:04 GMT
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