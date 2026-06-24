https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/russian-firepower-vaporizes-ukrainian-drone-warfare-center-1124352431.html
Russian Firepower Vaporizes Ukrainian Drone Warfare Center
Russian Firepower Vaporizes Ukrainian Drone Warfare Center
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces hit a center of unmanned systems of the special operations forces of the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-06-24T09:22+0000
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The Russian armed forces have taken control of the Ivolzhanskoye settlement in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine lost up to 465 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 310 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 205 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
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Russian Firepower Vaporizes Ukrainian Drone Warfare Center
09:22 GMT 24.06.2026 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 24.06.2026)
The Russian military hammered an unmanned systems center belonging to the special operations forces of the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the Ivolzhanskoye settlement in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry
said.
"As a result of active actions, units of Battlegroup Sever established control over the Ivolzhanskoye settlement of the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost up to 465 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 465 military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, a field artillery cannon and eight vehicles," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 215 Ukrainian soldiers
eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 310 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 205 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.