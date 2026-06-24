https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/russian-firepower-vaporizes-ukrainian-drone-warfare-center-1124352431.html

Russian Firepower Vaporizes Ukrainian Drone Warfare Center

Russian Firepower Vaporizes Ukrainian Drone Warfare Center

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces hit a center of unmanned systems of the special operations forces of the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-06-24T09:22+0000

2026-06-24T09:22+0000

2026-06-24T09:28+0000

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The Russian armed forces have taken control of the Ivolzhanskoye settlement in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine lost up to 465 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 310 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 205 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/russian-forces-strike-ukraines-oil-refining-facilities-and-infrastructure---mod-1124338532.html

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