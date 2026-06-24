International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260624/russian-firepower-vaporizes-ukrainian-drone-warfare-center-1124352431.html
Russian Firepower Vaporizes Ukrainian Drone Warfare Center
Russian Firepower Vaporizes Ukrainian Drone Warfare Center
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces hit a center of unmanned systems of the special operations forces of the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-06-24T09:22+0000
2026-06-24T09:28+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
drone
drone warfare
uav
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076725_0:179:3006:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_826321e8fcb1ba6e191e2e106bcf1472.jpg
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the Ivolzhanskoye settlement in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine lost up to 465 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 310 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 205 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/russian-forces-strike-ukraines-oil-refining-facilities-and-infrastructure---mod-1124338532.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076725_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a47653a987a418210d56bbbb76f2cdc6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, drone, drone warfare, uav, russian armed forces
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, drone, drone warfare, uav, russian armed forces

Russian Firepower Vaporizes Ukrainian Drone Warfare Center

09:22 GMT 24.06.2026 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 24.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav KrasilnikovCombat operations of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled artillery unit
Combat operations of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled artillery unit - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
Subscribe
The Russian military hammered an unmanned systems center belonging to the special operations forces of the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the Ivolzhanskoye settlement in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of active actions, units of Battlegroup Sever established control over the Ivolzhanskoye settlement of the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost up to 465 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 465 military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, a field artillery cannon and eight vehicles," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 215 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 310 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 205 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
MiG-31 Foxhound fighter-interceptors with the Kinzhal high-precision hypersonic aero-ballistic missiles - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Ukraine’s Oil Refining Facilities and Infrastructure - MoD
21 June, 10:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала