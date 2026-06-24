Situation at Front Getting Worse for Ukraine Day by Day - Kremlin
07:45 GMT 24.06.2026 (Updated: 08:19 GMT 24.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 17th Guards Artillery Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps ride a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Russia
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation at the front for Kiev is deteriorating from day to day, the dynamics are obvious, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"The situation on the fronts is such that it is getting worse day by day for the Kiev regime, the dynamics are obvious. Our military is advancing along the entire front," Peskov said
Dmitry Peskov, commented on bringing Kiev to justice, said on Wednesday that all in good time.
"This needs to be done, because crimes are obvious, clearly documented, archived, and it is all on the agenda, no one will forget it. Therefore, all in good time," Peskov told reporters.
The Russian military and other agencies are working around the clock to minimize the consequences of the Ukrainian armed forces' strikes on civilian targets in Russia, Peskov said.
"The Kiev regime is retaliating as best it can, snapping back by virtue of its already obvious Nazi nature with attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities. President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] said that it is quite possible to minimize all this and it is necessary to minimize it, this is the task of our military, the task of other departments, which they deal with around the clock," Peskov told reporters.
The system of international relations is being devalued, as well as international economic principles and the main reserve currency, Dmitry Peskov said.
"It is obvious that the system of international relations is being completely devalued, the international organization headed by the United Nations is being devalued, the Security Council is being devalued, the ability of the Security Council and the United Nations to participate in solving pressing problems is being devalued, international economic foundations are being devalued, and even the main reserve currency is being devalued," Peskov said at the Primakov Readings forum.
The share of the dollar in international settlements remains high, but the trend towards its reduction is obvious, Dmitry Peskov said.
"We see that the share of the main reserve currency in international settlements remains high, but there is a tendency to reduce this share," Peskov said.
The reduction is not because countries are abandoning the currency, but because the issuer is "trying to impose its own rules," the official added.
The postponement of elections to the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, is not discussed, Dmitry Peskov said.
"No," Peskov told reporters, adding that preparations are underway for the elections, which have been announced by presidential decree.
Peskov refused to disclose whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would congratulate US President Donald Trump on Independence Day.
This year marks the 250th anniversary of US independence.
"We will respond ... Listen, we have one agenda, and you live by the agenda of the United States," Peskov told reporters.
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