https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/wider-war-with-iran-would-accelerate-collapse-of-pax-americana--professor--1124370849.html
Wider War With Iran Would Accelerate Collapse of Pax Americana – Professor
Wider War With Iran Would Accelerate Collapse of Pax Americana – Professor
Sputnik International
The Iran–US memorandum of understanding (MoU) is not regarded by the US and Israel as a ceasefire agreement; they also have a pattern of violating truces, Dr. Greg Simons, professor of journalism at Daffodil International University, tells Sputnik.
2026-06-28T13:33+0000
2026-06-28T13:33+0000
2026-06-28T13:33+0000
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"They violate the conditions and then blame the opponent," Dr. Greg Simons says. "This is nothing which is unexpected. This is how they behave." US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces have struck 10 Iranian military targets in and around the Strait of Hormuz. It also said an Iranian drone allegedly attacked the Panama-flagged tanker Kiku on Saturday morning. Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the US strikes in southern Iran, calling them a violation of the agreement. Iran’s IRGC said its retaliatory strikes targeted a US air base in Kuwait and a US Navy base in Bahrain. Neither the US nor Israel possesses the military capacity to break the gridlock around the Strait of Hormuz, the pundit says. They don't have a considerable land force in the region required for operations of such scale. On the other hand, Iran wins by simply "keeping a deadlock" and refusing to cave in, according to Simons. At the same time, Washington is reluctant to escalate the conflict into a broader war, as it could have negative consequences for its domestic political standing. In a broader sense, both the US and Israel are currently overstretched.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/iran-warns-against-interference-in-strait-of-hormuz-after-exchange-of-fire-with-us-1124370679.html
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military & intelligence, strait of hormuz, americans, iran, israel, us central command (centcom), middle east, us, albert einstein
military & intelligence, strait of hormuz, americans, iran, israel, us central command (centcom), middle east, us, albert einstein
Wider War With Iran Would Accelerate Collapse of Pax Americana – Professor
The Iran–US memorandum of understanding (MoU) is not regarded by the US and Israel as a ceasefire agreement; they also have a pattern of violating truces, Dr. Greg Simons, professor of journalism at Daffodil International University, tells Sputnik.
"They violate the conditions and then blame the opponent," Dr. Greg Simons says. "This is nothing which is unexpected. This is how they behave."
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces have struck 10 Iranian military targets in and around the Strait of Hormuz. It also said an Iranian drone allegedly attacked the Panama-flagged tanker Kiku on Saturday morning.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the US strikes in southern Iran, calling them a violation of the agreement
. Iran’s IRGC said its retaliatory strikes targeted a US air base in Kuwait and a US Navy base in Bahrain.
"It was Einstein that said to continue doing the same thing over and over again, and expect a different result is the sign of insanity," Simons says, commenting on US military actions.
Neither the US nor Israel possesses the military capacity to break the gridlock around the Strait of Hormuz
, the pundit says. They don't have a considerable land force in the region required for operations of such scale.
On the other hand, Iran wins by simply "keeping a deadlock" and refusing to cave in, according to Simons.
At the same time, Washington is reluctant to escalate the conflict into a broader war, as it could have negative consequences for its domestic political standing. In a broader sense, both the US and Israel are currently overstretched.
"The Americans are a declining empire. Their military is melting down. If they have a wider war, that's going to be accelerating the collapse of Pax Americana," Simons concludes.