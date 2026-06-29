https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/iranian-president-confirms-unfreezing-of-6bln-in-irans-funds-1124374184.html

Iranian President Confirms Unfreezing of $6Bln in Iran's Funds

Iranian President Confirms Unfreezing of $6Bln in Iran's Funds

Sputnik International

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed on Monday the unfreezing of $6 billion in Iranian funds held in Qatar, with the assets to be transferred to Tehran.

2026-06-29T09:49+0000

2026-06-29T09:49+0000

2026-06-29T09:49+0000

us-israel war on iran

masoud pezeshkian

iran

tehran

middle east

us

asset seizure

asset freeze

qatar

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c34925f37c2a846c5cc2a6ee6f1fc419.jpg

Central Bank of Iran Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said on June 23 that the United States would unfreeze $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets in the first phase. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/us-iran-technical-talks-conclude-with-working-groups-12-billion-asset-release-1124344830.html

iran

tehran

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

masoud pezeshkian, iran, tehran, middle east, us, asset seizure, asset freeze, qatar