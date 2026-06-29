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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/iranian-president-confirms-unfreezing-of-6bln-in-irans-funds-1124374184.html
Iranian President Confirms Unfreezing of $6Bln in Iran's Funds
Iranian President Confirms Unfreezing of $6Bln in Iran's Funds
Sputnik International
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed on Monday the unfreezing of $6 billion in Iranian funds held in Qatar, with the assets to be transferred to Tehran.
2026-06-29T09:49+0000
2026-06-29T09:49+0000
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Central Bank of Iran Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said on June 23 that the United States would unfreeze $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets in the first phase. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/us-iran-technical-talks-conclude-with-working-groups-12-billion-asset-release-1124344830.html
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Iranian President Confirms Unfreezing of $6Bln in Iran's Funds

09:49 GMT 29.06.2026
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed on Monday the unfreezing of $6 billion in Iranian funds held in Qatar, with the assets to be transferred to Tehran.
Central Bank of Iran Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said on June 23 that the United States would unfreeze $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets in the first phase.
"In accordance with the implemented program, $6 billion of the $12 billion in Iranian funds held in Qatar will be unfrozen and transferred to the country [Iran]. Regarding the return of the remaining funds, work is currently underway," Pezeshkian was quoted as saying by his office.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran also commits not to acquire nuclear weapons, with the issue of Iran's nuclear program to be resolved through a separate agreement. The parties will hold negotiations on this matter within 60 days. For Tehran, the outcome should be the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.
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US-Israel War on Iran
US-Iran Technical Talks Conclude With Working Groups, $12 Billion Asset Release
23 June, 03:42 GMT
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