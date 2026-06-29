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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/russia-liberates-bogodarovka-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region--mod-1124374063.html
Russia Liberates Bogodarovka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region – MoD
Russia Liberates Bogodarovka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Bogodarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-06-29T09:43+0000
2026-06-29T09:43+0000
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"Units of Battlegroup Vostok have advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Bogodarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 485 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 220 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 300 by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 225 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 240 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 80 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
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Russia Liberates Bogodarovka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region – MoD

09:43 GMT 29.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Bogodarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of Battlegroup Vostok have advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Bogodarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 485 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 485 military personnel, an armored combat vehicle and six vehicles," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 220 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 300 by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 225 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 240 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 80 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russian servicemen are seen attacking in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Pisantsy in Dnepropetrovsk Region and Novoselovka in Zaporozhye Region
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