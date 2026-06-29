https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/russia-liberates-bogodarovka-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region--mod-1124374063.html

Russia Liberates Bogodarovka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region – MoD

Russia Liberates Bogodarovka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region – MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Bogodarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-06-29T09:43+0000

2026-06-29T09:43+0000

2026-06-29T09:43+0000

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"Units of Battlegroup Vostok have advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Bogodarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 485 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 220 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 300 by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 225 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 240 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 80 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260628/russia-liberates-pisantsy-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-and-novoselovka-in-zaporozhye-region-1124370511.html

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russian defense ministry, russia, dnepropetrovsk, ukraine, russian armed forces, liberation