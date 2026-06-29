https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/russian-unmanned-systems-troops-more-effective-than-conventional-units--defense-minister-1124373054.html
Russian Unmanned Systems Troops More Effective Than Conventional Units – Defense Minister
Russian Unmanned Systems Troops More Effective Than Conventional Units – Defense Minister
Sputnik International
The unmanned systems troops created in the Russian armed forces have shown their effectiveness, they are three times higher than that of conventional units, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday.
2026-06-29T07:11+0000
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"In the troops of unmanned systems, it is not the units that are fighting, but the branches. For example, a branch is tasked with isolating an area, cutting off supply routes, and they are starting to do that. Their effectiveness in using drones ... is about three times higher than that of conventional units," Belousov said at a meeting with military correspondents. Additionally, the minister said that a layered system of tactical interceptors of drones is working in all groups of the Russian armed forces, noting that active work on improving the air defense system continues.The implementation of artificial intelligence in the military sphere is one of the priority projects of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Belousov said. He noted that a software and hardware complex called DC is being actively introduced, which is being filled with various types of data and information for all units of unmanned systems. According to Belousov, AI capabilities are also being used to carry out a number of tasks of the Russian Armed Forces.
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Russian Unmanned Systems Troops More Effective Than Conventional Units – Defense Minister
07:11 GMT 29.06.2026 (Updated: 07:15 GMT 29.06.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The unmanned systems troops created in the Russian armed forces have shown their effectiveness, they are three times higher than that of conventional units, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday.
"In the troops of unmanned systems, it is not the units that are fighting, but the branches. For example, a branch is tasked with isolating an area, cutting off supply routes, and they are starting to do that. Their effectiveness in using drones ... is about three times higher than that of conventional units," Belousov said at a meeting with military correspondents.
Additionally, the minister said that a layered system of tactical interceptors of drones is working in all groups of the Russian armed forces
, noting that active work on improving the air defense system continues.
The implementation of artificial intelligence in the military sphere is one of the priority projects of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Belousov said. He noted that a software and hardware complex called DC is being actively introduced, which is being filled with various types of data and information for all units of unmanned systems. According to Belousov, AI capabilities are also being used to carry out a number of tasks of the Russian Armed Forces
.