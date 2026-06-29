https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/russian-unmanned-systems-troops-more-effective-than-conventional-units--defense-minister-1124373054.html

Russian Unmanned Systems Troops More Effective Than Conventional Units – Defense Minister

Russian Unmanned Systems Troops More Effective Than Conventional Units – Defense Minister

Sputnik International

The unmanned systems troops created in the Russian armed forces have shown their effectiveness, they are three times higher than that of conventional units, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday.

2026-06-29T07:11+0000

2026-06-29T07:11+0000

2026-06-29T07:15+0000

russia

andrei belousov

russia

uav

uavs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/15/1122469693_0:0:2033:1145_1920x0_80_0_0_d2b0606c7fa8133098f0046d59f1fab4.jpg

"In the troops of unmanned systems, it is not the units that are fighting, but the branches. For example, a branch is tasked with isolating an area, cutting off supply routes, and they are starting to do that. Their effectiveness in using drones ... is about three times higher than that of conventional units," Belousov said at a meeting with military correspondents. Additionally, the minister said that a layered system of tactical interceptors of drones is working in all groups of the Russian armed forces, noting that active work on improving the air defense system continues.The implementation of artificial intelligence in the military sphere is one of the priority projects of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Belousov said. He noted that a software and hardware complex called DC is being actively introduced, which is being filled with various types of data and information for all units of unmanned systems. According to Belousov, AI capabilities are also being used to carry out a number of tasks of the Russian Armed Forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/russian-geran-2-drones-hit-ukraines-fuel-storage-facility---mod-1124339762.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

andrei belousov, russia, uav, uavs