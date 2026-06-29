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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/sputnik-radio-journalist-ali-cagatay-arrested-in-turkiye-over-x-post-1124375023.html
Sputnik Radio Journalist Ali Cagatay Arrested in Turkiye Over X Post
Sputnik Radio Journalist Ali Cagatay Arrested in Turkiye Over X Post
Sputnik International
The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into Ali Cagatay, host of Sputnik radio's morning program, over a post on his personal X account.
2026-06-29T14:38+0000
2026-06-29T14:38+0000
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Cagatay commented on the high-profile case of the abduction of Erhan Karaal, deputy head of IBB Kultur, a company that provides cultural and tourism services to the Istanbul Municipality.Karaal was taken outside his home on June 17. According to reports, the kidnappers demanded between 300 and 500 kilograms of gold. He was freed 33 hours later in a police raid.The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation into Cagatay over posts allegedly containing statements "against law enforcement agencies." A court subsequently ordered the journalist's arrest, and he is currently being held in custody.Ali Cagatay, whose real name is Ali Cagaptay, is a well-known Turkish journalist who has hosted a daily program on Sputnik radio since 2020.He was previously head of news at newspapers Hurriyet and Radikal and television channel Haberturk.The Sputnik radio newsroom in Istanbul has received numerous messages of support for Cagatay, while listeners of his program demand his swift release.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/russia-demands-action-after-azerbaijan-unjustly-arrests-russian-journalists-1122430674.html
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Sputnik Radio Journalist Ali Cagatay Arrested in Turkiye Over X Post

14:38 GMT 29.06.2026
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Ali Cagatay - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2026
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The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into Ali Cagatay, host of Sputnik radio's morning program, over a post on his personal X account.
Cagatay commented on the high-profile case of the abduction of Erhan Karaal, deputy head of IBB Kultur, a company that provides cultural and tourism services to the Istanbul Municipality.

Karaal was taken outside his home on June 17. According to reports, the kidnappers demanded between 300 and 500 kilograms of gold. He was freed 33 hours later in a police raid.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation into Cagatay over posts allegedly containing statements "against law enforcement agencies." A court subsequently ordered the journalist's arrest, and he is currently being held in custody.

Ali Cagatay, whose real name is Ali Cagaptay, is a well-known Turkish journalist who has hosted a daily program on Sputnik radio since 2020.

He was previously head of news at newspapers Hurriyet and Radikal and television channel Haberturk.

The Sputnik radio newsroom in Istanbul has received numerous messages of support for Cagatay, while listeners of his program demand his swift release.
Tatiana Moskalkova, Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2025
World
Russia Demands Action After Azerbaijan Unjustly Arrests Russian Journalists
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