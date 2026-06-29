https://sputnikglobe.com/20260629/west-lags-behind-russias-next-gen-model-of-drone-warfare-1124375139.html

West Lags Behind Russia’s Next-Gen Model of Drone Warfare

West Lags Behind Russia’s Next-Gen Model of Drone Warfare

Sputnik International

Low-cost but highly effective drones have become a key driver of Russian advances on all fronts, military expert Alexander Sinyugin told Sputnik, commenting on Defense Minister Andrei Belousov's recent praise for the efficiency of the army's newly established AI-powered unmanned units.

2026-06-29T15:03+0000

2026-06-29T15:03+0000

2026-06-29T15:44+0000

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andrei belousov

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lancet

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drone

uav

new uav

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Sinyugin spotlighted an upgraded version of the Geran drone, which is fitted with an AI system to track and destroy enemy targets, something that “represents a breakthrough in the further development of strike UAVs.”Echoing him is another military expert, Maxim Kondratyev, who told Sputnik about the Lancet loitering munition, equipped with an AI targeting system, “which is constantly being improved.”Kondratyev also praised Russia's leadership in UAV dogfights—drone-on-drone aerial combat. To stay ahead, he said, Russia is continuously upgrading and modernizing its existing systems in ways that could dramatically reshape the course of warfare.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251119/russia-cannot-be-dependent-on-foreign-ai-networks--this-is-matter-of-sovereignty---putin-1123142136.html

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andrei belousov, russia, lancet, artificial intelligence (ai), drone, uav, new uav, uavs