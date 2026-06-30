https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/china-ready-to-constructively-resolve-trade-disputes-with-eu---foreign-ministry-1124377779.html

China Ready to Constructively Resolve Trade Disputes With EU - Foreign Ministry

China Ready to Constructively Resolve Trade Disputes With EU - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

China is ready to constructively and appropriately resolve trade disputes with the EU, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

2026-06-30T11:42+0000

2026-06-30T11:42+0000

2026-06-30T11:42+0000

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On Monday, the two sides formally established a mechanism for bilateral consultations on trade and investment, with the first meeting held in Brussels, where they identified four areas of cooperation, namely, trade and investment balancing, export controls, intellectual property rights and WTO reform. He further described China and the EU as "partners, not adversaries" and said both sides should deepen cooperation and pursue shared development.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/eu-foreign-policy-chief-kallas-wants-eu-at-war-with-russia-china--dmitriev-1123404829.html

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