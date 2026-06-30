https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/china-ready-to-constructively-resolve-trade-disputes-with-eu---foreign-ministry-1124377779.html
China Ready to Constructively Resolve Trade Disputes With EU - Foreign Ministry
China Ready to Constructively Resolve Trade Disputes With EU - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
China is ready to constructively and appropriately resolve trade disputes with the EU, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
2026-06-30T11:42+0000
2026-06-30T11:42+0000
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On Monday, the two sides formally established a mechanism for bilateral consultations on trade and investment, with the first meeting held in Brussels, where they identified four areas of cooperation, namely, trade and investment balancing, export controls, intellectual property rights and WTO reform. He further described China and the EU as "partners, not adversaries" and said both sides should deepen cooperation and pursue shared development.
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China Ready to Constructively Resolve Trade Disputes With EU - Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to constructively and appropriately resolve trade disputes with the EU, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the two sides formally established a mechanism for bilateral consultations on trade and investment, with the first meeting held in Brussels, where they identified four areas of cooperation, namely, trade and investment balancing, export controls, intellectual property rights and WTO reform
.
"China is ready to strengthen communication and consultations with the EU, and on the basis of equality, respect, and mutual benefit, appropriately and constructively resolve trade differences, while jointly ensuring the stability of global industrial and supply chains," Guo told a briefing.
He further described China and the EU
as "partners, not adversaries" and said both sides should deepen cooperation and pursue shared development.