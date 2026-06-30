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China Ready to Constructively Resolve Trade Disputes With EU - Foreign Ministry
China Ready to Constructively Resolve Trade Disputes With EU - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
China is ready to constructively and appropriately resolve trade disputes with the EU, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
2026-06-30T11:42+0000
2026-06-30T11:42+0000
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On Monday, the two sides formally established a mechanism for bilateral consultations on trade and investment, with the first meeting held in Brussels, where they identified four areas of cooperation, namely, trade and investment balancing, export controls, intellectual property rights and WTO reform. He further described China and the EU as "partners, not adversaries" and said both sides should deepen cooperation and pursue shared development.
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China Ready to Constructively Resolve Trade Disputes With EU - Foreign Ministry

11:42 GMT 30.06.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Max12Max / Chinese Foreign MinistryChinese Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Max12Max / Chinese Foreign Ministry
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to constructively and appropriately resolve trade disputes with the EU, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the two sides formally established a mechanism for bilateral consultations on trade and investment, with the first meeting held in Brussels, where they identified four areas of cooperation, namely, trade and investment balancing, export controls, intellectual property rights and WTO reform.
"China is ready to strengthen communication and consultations with the EU, and on the basis of equality, respect, and mutual benefit, appropriately and constructively resolve trade differences, while jointly ensuring the stability of global industrial and supply chains," Guo told a briefing.
He further described China and the EU as "partners, not adversaries" and said both sides should deepen cooperation and pursue shared development.
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas speaks during a media conference after the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2026
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