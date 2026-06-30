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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/oman-offers-us-post-conflict-plan-on-fees-for-passing-through-hormuz-strait---reports-1124379456.html
Oman Offers US Post-Conflict Plan on Fees for Passing Through Hormuz Strait - Reports
Oman Offers US Post-Conflict Plan on Fees for Passing Through Hormuz Strait - Reports
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Oman has offered the United States a post-war plan on collecting payments for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, despite Washington's public calls to keep the waterway toll-free, media reported on Tuesday, citing an Iranian official and diplomats with the knowledge.
2026-06-30T16:48+0000
2026-06-30T16:48+0000
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Oman's proposal suggests that shipping companies would pay service fees to use the strait, and the idea has raised concern among US negotiators, who intend to hold further discussions on this matter, the report said. It is not clear from the sources' insides whether the fees will be voluntary or obligatory, the report added. On June 20, US President Donald Trump said that the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz would be free during the 60-day ceasefire and beyond, but did not rule out that the United States could demand fees for using the sea route. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260627/us-forces-carry-out-airstrikes-against-iran-near-strait-of-hormuz--centcom-1124366218.html
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Oman Offers US Post-Conflict Plan on Fees for Passing Through Hormuz Strait - Reports

16:48 GMT 30.06.2026
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriОрмузский пролив
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2026
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Oman has offered the United States a post-war plan on collecting payments for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, despite Washington's public calls to keep the waterway toll-free, media reported on Tuesday, citing an Iranian official and diplomats with the knowledge.
Oman's proposal suggests that shipping companies would pay service fees to use the strait, and the idea has raised concern among US negotiators, who intend to hold further discussions on this matter, the report said.
It is not clear from the sources' insides whether the fees will be voluntary or obligatory, the report added.
On June 20, US President Donald Trump said that the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz would be free during the 60-day ceasefire and beyond, but did not rule out that the United States could demand fees for using the sea route.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed the memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
F-35 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2026
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27 June, 02:39 GMT
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