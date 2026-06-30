https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/rossiya-segodnya-signs-partnership-deal-with-vietnamese-newspaper-1124379281.html
Rossiya Segodnya Signs Partnership Deal With Vietnamese Newspaper
Rossiya Segodnya Signs Partnership Deal With Vietnamese Newspaper
Sputnik International
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group and Vietnamese newspaper Nhan Dan have signed a cooperation agreement on the exchange of English- and Russian-language content.
2026-06-30T15:14+0000
2026-06-30T15:14+0000
2026-06-30T15:14+0000
russia
vietnam
rossiya segodnya
russia
sergei kochetkov
cooperation
partnership
strategic partnership
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1e/1124379125_0:144:3130:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_118c12521164dd925f3f92918e6e372d.jpg
The signing ceremony took place at the media group's headquarters in Moscow.The agreement was signed by Rossiya Segodnya First Deputy Editor-in-Chief Sergey Kochetkov and Nhan Dan Editor-in-Chief Le Quoc Minh, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association.The deal is for the regular exchange of news content in English and Russian, helping each other's correspondents and representatives while they are in Russia or Vietnam, organizing joint media events and training staff.Kochetkov welcomed the Vietnamese delegation."Vietnam is becoming increasingly popular among Russians, and as a leading Russian media organization, we should tell our audience more about the country. We are open to broad cooperation."Le Quoc Minh stressed that "Vietnam and Russia share special relations."Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi agreed that the media plays an important role in bilateral relations and expressed hope for greater cooperation in the future.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/rossiya-segodnya-media-group-chinese-media-to-expand-cooperation--deputy-editor-in-chief-1123161944.html
vietnam
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1e/1124379125_200:0:2931:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4a17fd295f62d6eae4b8597130f2a388.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vietnam, rossiya segodnya, russia, sergei kochetkov, cooperation, partnership, strategic partnership
vietnam, rossiya segodnya, russia, sergei kochetkov, cooperation, partnership, strategic partnership
Rossiya Segodnya Signs Partnership Deal With Vietnamese Newspaper
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group and Vietnamese newspaper Nhan Dan have signed a cooperation agreement on the exchange of English- and Russian-language content.
The signing ceremony took place at the media group's headquarters in Moscow.
The agreement was signed by Rossiya Segodnya
First Deputy Editor-in-Chief Sergey Kochetkov and Nhan Dan Editor-in-Chief Le Quoc Minh, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association.
The deal is for the regular exchange of news content in English and Russian, helping each other's correspondents and representatives while they are in Russia or Vietnam
, organizing joint media events and training staff.
Kochetkov welcomed the Vietnamese delegation.
"We already have experience of working together, but this agreement can significantly expand our cooperation," he said.
"Vietnam is becoming increasingly popular among Russians, and as a leading Russian media organization, we should tell our audience more about the country. We are open to broad cooperation."
Le Quoc Minh stressed that "Vietnam and Russia share special relations."
"Political contacts are maintained at a high level, while economic ties continue to strengthen," he said, adding that "this should also be reflected in the media."
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi agreed that the media plays an important role in bilateral relations and expressed hope for greater cooperation in the future.
24 November 2025, 10:29 GMT