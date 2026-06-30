https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/rossiya-segodnya-signs-partnership-deal-with-vietnamese-newspaper-1124379281.html

Rossiya Segodnya Signs Partnership Deal With Vietnamese Newspaper

Rossiya Segodnya Signs Partnership Deal With Vietnamese Newspaper

Sputnik International

Rossiya Segodnya Media Group and Vietnamese newspaper Nhan Dan have signed a cooperation agreement on the exchange of English- and Russian-language content.

2026-06-30T15:14+0000

2026-06-30T15:14+0000

2026-06-30T15:14+0000

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The signing ceremony took place at the media group's headquarters in Moscow.The agreement was signed by Rossiya Segodnya First Deputy Editor-in-Chief Sergey Kochetkov and Nhan Dan Editor-in-Chief Le Quoc Minh, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association.The deal is for the regular exchange of news content in English and Russian, helping each other's correspondents and representatives while they are in Russia or Vietnam, organizing joint media events and training staff.Kochetkov welcomed the Vietnamese delegation."Vietnam is becoming increasingly popular among Russians, and as a leading Russian media organization, we should tell our audience more about the country. We are open to broad cooperation."Le Quoc Minh stressed that "Vietnam and Russia share special relations."Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi agreed that the media plays an important role in bilateral relations and expressed hope for greater cooperation in the future.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/rossiya-segodnya-media-group-chinese-media-to-expand-cooperation--deputy-editor-in-chief-1123161944.html

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vietnam, rossiya segodnya, russia, sergei kochetkov, cooperation, partnership, strategic partnership