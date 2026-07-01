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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/russia-wants-icrc-to-be-strengthened-based-on-independence-impartiality---lavrov-1124382660.html
Russia Wants ICRC to Be Strengthened Based on Independence, Impartiality - Lavrov
Russia Wants ICRC to Be Strengthened Based on Independence, Impartiality - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia wants the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to be strengthened based on the principles of independence and impartiality, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
2026-07-01T10:09+0000
2026-07-01T10:09+0000
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"Of course, we want to strengthen the International Committee of the Red Cross based on the principles that have been at the core of its activities since its creation. First of all, independence and impartiality," Lavrov said at a meeting with ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric. The West wants to manipulate ICRC activities for its own political interests, Lavrov said, adding that Russia appreciates that the leadership of International Committee of Red Cross strives to adhere to the principle of impartiality. The West wants to whitewash Kiev’s actions in Ukraine in violation of the international humanitarian law, Lavrov underscored.Sergey Lavrov said that plans to discuss Russia's financing of the International Committee of the Red Cross with its President Mirjana Spoljaric.Spoljaric will also meet with Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and will discuss, among other things, the exchange of prisoners, Lavrov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/icrc-president-condemns-strikes-on-civilian-objects-amid-us-threats-to-iran-1124108769.html
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sergey lavrov, russia, international committee of the red cross (icrc), independence, cooperation, financing

Russia Wants ICRC to Be Strengthened Based on Independence, Impartiality - Lavrov

10:09 GMT 01.07.2026
© AP Photo / Eranga JayawardenaWorkers stand outside the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warehouse in Kelaniya, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2008.
Workers stand outside the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warehouse in Kelaniya, a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2008. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2026
© AP Photo / Eranga Jayawardena
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia wants the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to be strengthened based on the principles of independence and impartiality, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"Of course, we want to strengthen the International Committee of the Red Cross based on the principles that have been at the core of its activities since its creation. First of all, independence and impartiality," Lavrov said at a meeting with ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric.
The West wants to manipulate ICRC activities for its own political interests, Lavrov said, adding that Russia appreciates that the leadership of International Committee of Red Cross strives to adhere to the principle of impartiality.
"No matter what, we will fulfill our obligations under international humanitarian law and expect that you will address similar appeals to your other partners," Lavrov said.
The West wants to whitewash Kiev’s actions in Ukraine in violation of the international humanitarian law, Lavrov underscored.
Sergey Lavrov said that plans to discuss Russia's financing of the International Committee of the Red Cross with its President Mirjana Spoljaric.
"We will discuss the Russian Federation's financial support for your committee and its activities," Lavrov said at a meeting with Spoljaric.
Spoljaric will also meet with Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and will discuss, among other things, the exchange of prisoners, Lavrov added.
Flag of the International Committee of the Red Cross. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2026
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ICRC President Condemns Strikes on Civilian Objects Amid US Threats to Iran
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