https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/russia-wants-icrc-to-be-strengthened-based-on-independence-impartiality---lavrov-1124382660.html

Russia Wants ICRC to Be Strengthened Based on Independence, Impartiality - Lavrov

Russia Wants ICRC to Be Strengthened Based on Independence, Impartiality - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia wants the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to be strengthened based on the principles of independence and impartiality, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

2026-07-01T10:09+0000

2026-07-01T10:09+0000

2026-07-01T10:09+0000

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"Of course, we want to strengthen the International Committee of the Red Cross based on the principles that have been at the core of its activities since its creation. First of all, independence and impartiality," Lavrov said at a meeting with ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric. The West wants to manipulate ICRC activities for its own political interests, Lavrov said, adding that Russia appreciates that the leadership of International Committee of Red Cross strives to adhere to the principle of impartiality. The West wants to whitewash Kiev’s actions in Ukraine in violation of the international humanitarian law, Lavrov underscored.Sergey Lavrov said that plans to discuss Russia's financing of the International Committee of the Red Cross with its President Mirjana Spoljaric.Spoljaric will also meet with Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and will discuss, among other things, the exchange of prisoners, Lavrov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/icrc-president-condemns-strikes-on-civilian-objects-amid-us-threats-to-iran-1124108769.html

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sergey lavrov, russia, international committee of the red cross (icrc), independence, cooperation, financing