https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/russian-forces-liberate-ukrainskoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124382297.html

Russian Forces Liberate Ukrainskoye Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Ukrainskoye Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Ukrainskoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-07-01T09:48+0000

2026-07-01T09:48+0000

2026-07-01T09:48+0000

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"As a result of active and decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Sever established control over the Ukrainskoye settlement of the Kharkov region," the military department said in a statement. The armed forces have also taken control of the settlement of Kopani in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry said.Ukraine lost up to 460 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 300 by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 210 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 60 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces attacked a Ukrainian workshop for the production of engines for Neptune cruise missiles, the ministry said, adding that two Ukrainian unmanned boats were also destroyed in the central part of the Black Sea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-kutuzovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124321983.html

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russia, kharkov, russian defense ministry, ukraine, liberation, russian armed forces