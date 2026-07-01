https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/zelensky-seeks-to-provoke-escalation-of-conflict-through-attacks-on-civilians---moscow-1124383484.html

Zelensky Seeks to Provoke Escalation of Conflict Through Attacks on Civilians - Russian MFA

Zelensky Seeks to Provoke Escalation of Conflict Through Attacks on Civilians - Russian MFA

Sputnik International

Vladimir Zelensky seeks to provoke escalation of the Ukraine conflict through terrorist attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-07-01T15:07+0000

2026-07-01T15:07+0000

2026-07-01T15:18+0000

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"Behind all the demagoguery about supposedly resolving the conflict, Zelensky is actually seeking to provoke escalation. That is the goal. That is the goal he was given. He will do this by attacking civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, and carrying out terrorist attacks. He does not hide it," Zakharova said at a briefing. Moscow takes into account Western countries' involvement in terrorist attacks against Russia in both diplomatic and military planning, the diplomat said. Russia sees Kiev's lack of desire for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.Kiev should stop making inadequate demands and withdraw the Ukrainian armed forces from the territory of Donbass, Maria Zakharova said.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha issued a statement declaring the disappearance of the so-called "spirit of Anchorage" and urging that Russia begin direct negotiations with Kiev.Attempts to talk to Russia using the language of blackmail are unacceptable, and Moscow is ready to negotiate with a constructive party, the diplomat added.Washington has not reported any change in its position on Ukraine in bilateral contacts with Russia, Maria Zakharova said."The representative of the United States themselves did not inform us about any change in their position [on Ukraine] in bilateral contacts," Zakharova told a briefing.The European Union is trying to sway the United States towards the demands of Kiev, in particular, such attempts were made at the recent G7 meeting, the diplomat said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/us-assist-peace-talks-but-still-supply-ukraine---kremlin-aide-1124205941.html

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