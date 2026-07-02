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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russia-hits-kiev-based-company-producing-control-systems-for-flamingo-missiles---mod-1124385149.html
Russia Hits Kiev-Based Company Producing Control Systems for Flamingo Missiles - MoD
Russia Hits Kiev-Based Company Producing Control Systems for Flamingo Missiles - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a plant in Kiev that produces control systems for Flamingo and Fire Point missiles during a massive attack, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-07-02T07:18+0000
2026-07-02T07:18+0000
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"[Targets] hit in the city of Kiev: Radionix, an aggregate and component enterprise of the radio-electronic industry, is a key scientific and production base that produces control systems for long-range ground-based cruise missiles such as the Flamingo, as well as for operational-tactical missiles such as the Fire Point-7 and -9," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian armed forces have also destroyed a fuel and lubricants depot that supplies diesel to the Kiev garrison and Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, hit a Kiev-based assembly plant supplying Ukrainian troops with An-196 Liutyi and Magura drones, as well as a rocket assembly and component factory in Kiev that produces and upgrades sights for Ukraine's armored vehicles and UAV components. The military airfields in the Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Chernigov regions was damaged in a retaliatory strike by the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.In response to the Kiev regime's terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using long-range precision-guided air, land, and sea-based weapons and attack drones.The Russian armed forces struck a plant in Kiev that produces control systems for Flamingo and Fire Point missiles during a massive attack, the Russian Defense Ministry said."In response to the Kiev regime's terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using long-range precision-guided air, land, and sea-based weapons and attack drones, striking military industry enterprises and fuel and energy sector facilities in Kiev and the Kiev Region," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/russia-strikes-uav-arms-logistics-center-of-ukraine-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124341042.html
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Russia Hits Kiev-Based Company Producing Control Systems for Flamingo Missiles - MoD

07:18 GMT 02.07.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense MinistryIskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a plant in Kiev that produces control systems for Flamingo and Fire Point missiles during a massive attack, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"[Targets] hit in the city of Kiev: Radionix, an aggregate and component enterprise of the radio-electronic industry, is a key scientific and production base that produces control systems for long-range ground-based cruise missiles such as the Flamingo, as well as for operational-tactical missiles such as the Fire Point-7 and -9," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces have also destroyed a fuel and lubricants depot that supplies diesel to the Kiev garrison and Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, hit a Kiev-based assembly plant supplying Ukrainian troops with An-196 Liutyi and Magura drones, as well as a rocket assembly and component factory in Kiev that produces and upgrades sights for Ukraine's armored vehicles and UAV components.
"[Russian troops also hit] gas distribution stations in Kiev and the Kiev region, which ensure the operation of Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises," the ministry added.
The military airfields in the Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Chernigov regions was damaged in a retaliatory strike by the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
In response to the Kiev regime's terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using long-range precision-guided air, land, and sea-based weapons and attack drones.
The Russian armed forces struck a plant in Kiev that produces control systems for Flamingo and Fire Point missiles during a massive attack, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In response to the Kiev regime's terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using long-range precision-guided air, land, and sea-based weapons and attack drones, striking military industry enterprises and fuel and energy sector facilities in Kiev and the Kiev Region," the ministry said.
Drills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes UAV, Arms Logistics Center of Ukraine in Kharkov Region - MoD
22 June, 07:07 GMT
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