https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russia-hits-kiev-based-company-producing-control-systems-for-flamingo-missiles---mod-1124385149.html

Russia Hits Kiev-Based Company Producing Control Systems for Flamingo Missiles - MoD

Russia Hits Kiev-Based Company Producing Control Systems for Flamingo Missiles - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces struck a plant in Kiev that produces control systems for Flamingo and Fire Point missiles during a massive attack, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-07-02T07:18+0000

2026-07-02T07:18+0000

2026-07-02T07:18+0000

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"[Targets] hit in the city of Kiev: Radionix, an aggregate and component enterprise of the radio-electronic industry, is a key scientific and production base that produces control systems for long-range ground-based cruise missiles such as the Flamingo, as well as for operational-tactical missiles such as the Fire Point-7 and -9," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian armed forces have also destroyed a fuel and lubricants depot that supplies diesel to the Kiev garrison and Ukrainian defense industry complex enterprises, hit a Kiev-based assembly plant supplying Ukrainian troops with An-196 Liutyi and Magura drones, as well as a rocket assembly and component factory in Kiev that produces and upgrades sights for Ukraine's armored vehicles and UAV components. The military airfields in the Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Chernigov regions was damaged in a retaliatory strike by the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.In response to the Kiev regime's terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using long-range precision-guided air, land, and sea-based weapons and attack drones.The Russian armed forces struck a plant in Kiev that produces control systems for Flamingo and Fire Point missiles during a massive attack, the Russian Defense Ministry said."In response to the Kiev regime's terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using long-range precision-guided air, land, and sea-based weapons and attack drones, striking military industry enterprises and fuel and energy sector facilities in Kiev and the Kiev Region," the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260622/russia-strikes-uav-arms-logistics-center-of-ukraine-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124341042.html

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kiev, russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces, strike, missile strike, drone strike