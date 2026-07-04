Russia Ramps up Blistering Strikes Crippling Ukraine’s War Logistics - Analyst
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry/
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Russia’s strikes on the Ukrainian military-industrial facilities will intensify, just as President Vladimir Putin has instructed, military analyst Boris Rozhin tells Sputnik.
Ukraine is already grappling with mounting logistical chaos triggered by them, the pundit notes.
While some lost production capacity will be relocated abroad, the vast majority of these facilities remain on Ukrainian soil.
“Russia’s strikes are inflicting cumulative damage, and the decision to keep up the pressure is fully justified,” the expert says.
Russia’s latest barrage swept across northern Ukraine and the left bank of the Dnepr, hitting industrial enterprises, oil depots, fuel stations, bridges, and locomotives.
From Russia with love: Here are the missiles that struck Kiev overnight— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 2, 2026
Overnight, Russian forces unleashed its heaviest barrage yet: missiles and drones slamming into military and strategic targets across Kiev and its outskirts.
Kiev's Mayor Klitschko jas already called it the… https://t.co/rp7IGqDfUl pic.twitter.com/Enx9BsmNAN
The goal, notes the analyst, is to:
Weaken Ukraine’s military-industrial complex by destroying production and repair capacity on its soil
Disrupt frontline logistics
Limit Ukraine’s ability to sustain intensive combat operations in targeted areas
The Ukrainian regime’s ongoing attacks on civilians expose its “chosen path of terror - typically the weapon of the doomed,” Rozhin adds.