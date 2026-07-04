International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russia-ramps-up-blistering-strikes-crippling-ukraines-war-logistics---analyst-1124395593.html
Russia Ramps up Blistering Strikes Crippling Ukraine’s War Logistics - Analyst
Russia Ramps up Blistering Strikes Crippling Ukraine’s War Logistics - Analyst
Sputnik International
Russia’s strikes on the Ukrainian military-industrial facilities will intensify, just as President Vladimir Putin has instructed, military analyst Boris Rozhin tells Sputnik.
2026-07-04T13:14+0000
2026-07-04T13:14+0000
analysis
russia
ukraine
strikes
vladimir putin
logistics
military-industrial complex
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74edfe813f118a6bd5c5c4c63456f042.jpg
Ukraine is already grappling with mounting logistical chaos triggered by them, the pundit notes.While some lost production capacity will be relocated abroad, the vast majority of these facilities remain on Ukrainian soil.Russia’s latest barrage swept across northern Ukraine and the left bank of the Dnepr, hitting industrial enterprises, oil depots, fuel stations, bridges, and locomotives.The goal, notes the analyst, is to:The Ukrainian regime’s ongoing attacks on civilians expose its “chosen path of terror - typically the weapon of the doomed,” Rozhin adds.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russias-shock--awe-missile-barrage-could-force-ukraine-to-peace--expert-1124387563.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_219:0:1659:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_07cf1f403b0f6634c3e20a62a5a1a149.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, strikes, vladimir putin, logistics, military-industrial complex
russia, ukraine, strikes, vladimir putin, logistics, military-industrial complex

Russia Ramps up Blistering Strikes Crippling Ukraine’s War Logistics - Analyst

13:14 GMT 04.07.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia’s strikes on the Ukrainian military-industrial facilities will intensify, just as President Vladimir Putin has instructed, military analyst Boris Rozhin tells Sputnik.
Ukraine is already grappling with mounting logistical chaos triggered by them, the pundit notes.
While some lost production capacity will be relocated abroad, the vast majority of these facilities remain on Ukrainian soil.
“Russia’s strikes are inflicting cumulative damage, and the decision to keep up the pressure is fully justified,” the expert says.
Russia’s latest barrage swept across northern Ukraine and the left bank of the Dnepr, hitting industrial enterprises, oil depots, fuel stations, bridges, and locomotives.
The goal, notes the analyst, is to:
Weaken Ukraine’s military-industrial complex by destroying production and repair capacity on its soil
Disrupt frontline logistics
Limit Ukraine’s ability to sustain intensive combat operations in targeted areas

The Ukrainian regime’s ongoing attacks on civilians expose its “chosen path of terror - typically the weapon of the doomed,” Rozhin adds.
A combat launch from Russia's Iskander tactical missile system, targeting hangars housing Ukrainian military equipment and ammunition during the special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2026
Analysis
Russia’s Shock & Awe Missile Barrage Could Force Ukraine to Peace – Expert
2 July, 14:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала