https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/russia-ramps-up-blistering-strikes-crippling-ukraines-war-logistics---analyst-1124395593.html

Russia Ramps up Blistering Strikes Crippling Ukraine’s War Logistics - Analyst

Russia Ramps up Blistering Strikes Crippling Ukraine’s War Logistics - Analyst

Sputnik International

Russia’s strikes on the Ukrainian military-industrial facilities will intensify, just as President Vladimir Putin has instructed, military analyst Boris Rozhin tells Sputnik.

2026-07-04T13:14+0000

2026-07-04T13:14+0000

2026-07-04T13:14+0000

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Ukraine is already grappling with mounting logistical chaos triggered by them, the pundit notes.While some lost production capacity will be relocated abroad, the vast majority of these facilities remain on Ukrainian soil.Russia’s latest barrage swept across northern Ukraine and the left bank of the Dnepr, hitting industrial enterprises, oil depots, fuel stations, bridges, and locomotives.The goal, notes the analyst, is to:The Ukrainian regime’s ongoing attacks on civilians expose its “chosen path of terror - typically the weapon of the doomed,” Rozhin adds.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/russias-shock--awe-missile-barrage-could-force-ukraine-to-peace--expert-1124387563.html

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russia, ukraine, strikes, vladimir putin, logistics, military-industrial complex