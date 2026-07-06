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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/nato-allies-likely-handed-dud-missiles-to-ukraine-hobbling-air-defenses---expert-1124406647.html
NATO Allies Likely Handed Dud Missiles to Ukraine, Hobbling Air Defenses - Expert
NATO Allies Likely Handed Dud Missiles to Ukraine, Hobbling Air Defenses - Expert
Sputnik International
Several Ukrainian Patriot missiles reportedly switched into self-destruct mode and plunged into Kiev during efforts to repel Russia's retaliatory strikes, which suggests that Ukraine's allies were supplying it with substandard weaponry, military analyst Alexey Leonkov tells Sputnik.
2026-07-06T14:57+0000
2026-07-06T14:57+0000
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"Zelensky might have received expired surface-to-air missiles," Leonkov says. "We've seen this before with missiles for the S-300 system, which Ukraine received from Eastern European countries and which were not always in proper condition. Now we're seeing the same thing with Patriot air defense systems." The pundit further cited a brewing scandal in Poland, where Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government is accused of quietly shipping Patriot interceptors to Ukraine behind the parliament's back. Deputy Speaker of the Polish Sejm Krzysztof Bosak has insisted that the legislature never signed off on the move. "I believe Poland most likely profited from these deliveries by supplying expired missiles [to Ukraine]," Leonkov notes. Russia Will Strike Kiev for as Long as Necessary to Strangle Ukraine's Military MachineRussian retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, including the Kiev-79 and Kiev-1 plants, could impair Ukraine's ability to launch drone attacks against Russia, Leonkov stresses. Russian strikes will continue until those production facilities are completely destroyed and can no longer be restored in the near term, according to Leonkov.
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NATO Allies Likely Handed Dud Missiles to Ukraine, Hobbling Air Defenses - Expert

14:57 GMT 06.07.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiU.S. troops from 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment are seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015, to demonstrate the U.S. Army’s capacity to deploy Patriot systems rapidly within NATO territory.
U.S. troops from 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment are seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015, to demonstrate the U.S. Army’s capacity to deploy Patriot systems rapidly within NATO territory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
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Several Ukrainian Patriot missiles reportedly switched into self-destruct mode and plunged into Kiev during efforts to repel Russia's retaliatory strikes, which suggests that Ukraine's allies were supplying it with substandard weaponry, military analyst Alexey Leonkov tells Sputnik.
"Zelensky might have received expired surface-to-air missiles," Leonkov says. "We've seen this before with missiles for the S-300 system, which Ukraine received from Eastern European countries and which were not always in proper condition. Now we're seeing the same thing with Patriot air defense systems."
The pundit further cited a brewing scandal in Poland, where Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government is accused of quietly shipping Patriot interceptors to Ukraine behind the parliament's back.
Deputy Speaker of the Polish Sejm Krzysztof Bosak has insisted that the legislature never signed off on the move.
"I believe Poland most likely profited from these deliveries by supplying expired missiles [to Ukraine]," Leonkov notes.

Russia Will Strike Kiev for as Long as Necessary to Strangle Ukraine's Military Machine

Russian retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, including the Kiev-79 and Kiev-1 plants, could impair Ukraine's ability to launch drone attacks against Russia, Leonkov stresses.
"Kiev and its surrounding industrial zones have been extensively repurposed for military production, including the manufacture of electronic warfare (EW) systems, drones, and their components," the pundit says. "Missile production has also been partially localized there."
Russian strikes will continue until those production facilities are completely destroyed and can no longer be restored in the near term, according to Leonkov.
A massive industrial hub like Kiev gives the Ukrainian military the flexibility to employ mobile launchers, which are used to fire drones and cruise missiles at Russia
As Russian strikes continue, the pace of Ukrainian drone launches may remain steady for a while, but it will eventually begin to decline
It is plausible that Ukraine will seek new locations to assemble its aerial attack systems and new sites to manufacture the mobile launchers. But in that case, Russian intelligence will identify those new sites, and they will also be destroyed
"If that still fails to reduce terrorist attacks on Russia's territory, I believe other measures will be considered, including action against the facilities listed by the Russian Defense Ministry," Leonkov says, referring to the list of Ukrainian drone production sites released in April.
A US Patriot missile defence system is pictured at the Hatzor Airforce Base in Israel on March 8, 2018. - - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Admits Critical Patriot Missile Shortage
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