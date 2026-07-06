https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/nato-allies-likely-handed-dud-missiles-to-ukraine-hobbling-air-defenses---expert-1124406647.html

NATO Allies Likely Handed Dud Missiles to Ukraine, Hobbling Air Defenses - Expert

NATO Allies Likely Handed Dud Missiles to Ukraine, Hobbling Air Defenses - Expert

Sputnik International

Several Ukrainian Patriot missiles reportedly switched into self-destruct mode and plunged into Kiev during efforts to repel Russia's retaliatory strikes, which suggests that Ukraine's allies were supplying it with substandard weaponry, military analyst Alexey Leonkov tells Sputnik.

2026-07-06T14:57+0000

2026-07-06T14:57+0000

2026-07-06T14:57+0000

analysis

alexei leonkov

volodymyr zelensky

donald tusk

ukraine

russia

nato

kiev

s-300

patriot

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"Zelensky might have received expired surface-to-air missiles," Leonkov says. "We've seen this before with missiles for the S-300 system, which Ukraine received from Eastern European countries and which were not always in proper condition. Now we're seeing the same thing with Patriot air defense systems." The pundit further cited a brewing scandal in Poland, where Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government is accused of quietly shipping Patriot interceptors to Ukraine behind the parliament's back. Deputy Speaker of the Polish Sejm Krzysztof Bosak has insisted that the legislature never signed off on the move. "I believe Poland most likely profited from these deliveries by supplying expired missiles [to Ukraine]," Leonkov notes. Russia Will Strike Kiev for as Long as Necessary to Strangle Ukraine's Military MachineRussian retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, including the Kiev-79 and Kiev-1 plants, could impair Ukraine's ability to launch drone attacks against Russia, Leonkov stresses. Russian strikes will continue until those production facilities are completely destroyed and can no longer be restored in the near term, according to Leonkov.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/ukraine-admits-critical-patriot-missile-shortage-1124403566.html

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alexei leonkov, volodymyr zelensky, donald tusk, ukraine, russia, nato, kiev, s-300, patriot, us, europe