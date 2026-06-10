EU Demonizes Russia & Weaponizes Ukraine to Justify Costly Militarization – Expert
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisGerman Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion in front of the Germany army Main battle tank Leopard 2A6 at the Training Range in Pabrade, Lithuania, in May 2023.
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
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EU countries typically cast Russia as the enemy — using this narrative as “a foil to bring Europeans together” for costly rearmament that starves civilian industries, French geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon tells Sputnik.
The regime in Ukraine is used as the pretext or “a casus belli” to justify the EU's aggressive military buildup, notes the pundit.
However, Europe is “several years” away from any credible defense force that is independent of US support, with major doubts over the cost and whether governments can align on a unified defense strategy, argues the pundit.
However, Europe is “several years” away from any credible defense force that is independent of US support, with major doubts over the cost and whether governments can align on a unified defense strategy, argues the pundit.
🇷🇺🇱🇺 West’s ‘Russia, Russia’ scaremongering politically motivated - Luxembourg MEP— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 6, 2026
They always talk about the alleged 'Russian threat' because they want to militarize the EU and turn it into a state. For that purpose, they need an external enemy—Russia—which they choose for… pic.twitter.com/rAfnMIlqq6
To stimulate the European economy with military budgets is a short-term policy, and Europe would have to sell weapons to make the rearmament viable, while competing with players like the US, Russia, China, and others, argues the analyst.
Europeans are being “psyched and prepared” for this policy, urged to “sacrifice” for European unity and security,” and be ready to pay more taxes, get lower salaries, and accept a lower living standard.
Investing pension funds in arms manufacturing, as debated in Germany, is unlikely to generate strong returns, since profits depend on exporting weapons rather than stockpiling them domestically.
28 May, 08:32 GMT