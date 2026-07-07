https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/us-doesnt-have-to-spend-on-europes-security-can-remove-all-soldiers-from-there---trump-1124411327.html

US Doesn't Have to Spend on Europe's Security, Can Remove All Soldiers From There - Trump

US Doesn't Have to Spend on Europe's Security, Can Remove All Soldiers From There - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States is not obliged to pay for European security, adding that all US troops may be removed from the region.

2026-07-07T14:44+0000

2026-07-07T14:44+0000

2026-07-07T14:44+0000

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donald trump

us

giorgia meloni

recep tayyip erdogan

italy

denmark

turkiye

state department

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"We don't have to spend any money, we could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe," Trump told reporters during his bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Donald Trump warned that Europe will not be able to survive if it maintains its current approach on immigration and energy issues.Trump has been criticizing European countries over internal policies for months.In late November, the US State Department said that mass migration poses a threat to Western civilization and undermines the stability of key US allies. The New York Times newspaper later reported, citing an internal State Department document, that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had ordered US diplomats to pressure other Western countries to limit mass immigration.Donald Trump called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a "nice person", blaming their worsening relationship on Rome's refusal to lend Washington a hand with operations in the Strait of Hormuz."I think she's a nice person ... It [relationship] became a little bad because she refused to help us," Trump said when commenting on his Truth Social post where he shared a photo of Meloni with caption that said she needed a restraining order.The president claimed he never pressured the prime minister into getting involved with military operations against the Islamic Republic, but blamed Italy's refusal for the ongoing spat.In mid-June, relations between the US and Italy soured after Trump said that Meloni had "begged" him for a joint photograph at the G7 summit in France, and he did it out of pity. Meloni called Trump's words "completely fabricated," insisting that neither she nor Italy ever begs.Trump said that the United States is not obliged to pay for European security, adding that all US troops may be removed from the region."We don't have to spend any money, we could remove all of our soldiers out of Europe," Trump told reporters.Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Greenland should be controlled by the United States rather than Denmark.Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he hopes that the conflict in Ukraine will be resolved in the near future."I think we are going to get it settled, hopefully soon,” Trump said.The US leader added that he believes something is going to come out in terms of the resolution of the conflict.Trump gave no concrete answer on his plans regarding US posture in Europe.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/nato-moves-to-mass-produce-us-weapons-across-europe-1124408550.html

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donald trump, us, giorgia meloni, recep tayyip erdogan, italy, denmark, turkiye, state department, nato