https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/exclude-russia-from-world-sport-and-you-get-a-political-sideshow-1124418739.html
Exclude Russia From World Sport and You Get a Political Sideshow
Exclude Russia From World Sport and You Get a Political Sideshow
Sputnik International
The so-called “new normal” of excluding Russia from international sporting competitions constitutes a form of political “insanity,” not principles or logic which could be explained to a reasonable person, legendary Soviet and Russian football coach Gadzhi Gadzhiyev told Sputnik.
2026-07-08T16:50+0000
2026-07-08T16:50+0000
2026-07-08T16:50+0000
analysis
gadzhi gadzhiyev
rick sterling
donald trump
russia
fifa
international olympic committee (ioc)
sport
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That was the trainer’s reaction to the scandal brewing at the Soccer World Cup after Trump called FIFA’s president to get a red card given to a US player removed – and the underlying hypocrisy of the fact that Russia remains heavily discriminated against at global sports venues.Fortunately, the influence of those seeking to keep sport politicized is weakening, Gadzhiyev believes, highlighting the IOC’s recent decision to roll back Russia's suspension, paving the way for its return to the Olympics - a move rejected by some European countries.Red Card Reversal Exposes Glaring HypocrisyThe hypocrisy of sporting bodies and European countries’ bans on Russian athletes, the Russian flag and anthem over trumped up doping charges and the crisis in Ukraine, even as the US, NATO and Israel can invade countries and engage in genocide without any repercussions, is off the charts, Sterling says.“Rampant” “political interference and bias” has plagued world sports for nearly a decade now. “The West is losing power economically, diplomatically and in other areas, but still dominates many international organizations including in sports,” Sterling noted.Stop Letting Politicians Decide Who CompetesSporting federations “should be independent and guided solely by the interests of sports development,” not “national preferences,” Olympic speedskating champion and Duma international affairs committee deputy chairwoman Svetlana Zhurova told Sputnik.“This is why the Olympic Charter declares that everyone is equal, so that the national factor isn’t taken into account at all, and the best athletes can come to these Olympics and compete…But [European] politicians are pressuring them." Politicians don’t care about any of this because they’re not athletes themselves.
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gadzhi gadzhiyev, rick sterling, donald trump, russia, fifa, international olympic committee (ioc), sport
gadzhi gadzhiyev, rick sterling, donald trump, russia, fifa, international olympic committee (ioc), sport
Exclude Russia From World Sport and You Get a Political Sideshow
The process of excluding Russia from international sporting competitions constitutes a form of political “insanity,” not principles or logic which can be explained to a reasonable person, legendary Soviet and Russian football coach Gadzhi Gadzhiyev told Sputnik.
That was the trainer’s reaction to the scandal brewing
at the Soccer World Cup after Trump called FIFA’s president to get a red card given to a US player removed – and the underlying hypocrisy of the fact that Russia remains heavily discriminated against at global sports venues.
“Sport for [countries discriminating against Russia] is an instrument – a political instrument which they use to increase tensions in our country,” Gadzhiyev said, pointing to sporting events’ “enormous influence on the masses,” who watch it by the millions.
Fortunately, the influence of those seeking to keep sport politicized is weakening, Gadzhiyev believes, highlighting the IOC’s recent decision to roll back Russia's suspension, paving the way for its return to the Olympics - a move rejected
by some European countries.
“I believe this is inevitable, because without Russia, any competition won’t be a real World Championship or European Championship,” the trainer stressed. Bans and sanctions “will inevitably collapse. It’s impossible to imagine any events, whether sporting or cultural, without Russia.”
Red Card Reversal Exposes Glaring Hypocrisy
“The good thing about this controversy is that it has clearly exposed the political subservience of FIFA’s leadership” to the US, journalist and Olympic doping expert Rick Sterling told Sputnik, commenting on the red card scandal.
The hypocrisy of sporting bodies and European countries’ bans on Russian athletes, the Russian flag and anthem over trumped up doping charges and the crisis in Ukraine, even as the US, NATO and Israel can invade countries and engage in genocide without any repercussions, is off the charts, Sterling says.
“International sports are being trampled on just like international law and the United Nations. The renegades who want to continue banning Russian symbols need to be put in their place.”
“Rampant” “political interference and bias” has plagued world sports for nearly a decade now. “The West is losing power economically, diplomatically and in other areas, but still dominates many international organizations including in sports,” Sterling noted.
Stop Letting Politicians Decide Who Competes
Sporting federations “should be independent and guided solely by the interests of sports development,” not “national preferences,” Olympic speedskating champion and Duma international affairs committee deputy chairwoman Svetlana Zhurova told Sputnik.
“This whole ‘I like this one, I don’t like this one'…attitude is reminiscent of 1936, let’s put it this way,” Zhurova said, referencing the discriminatory practices at the Olympic Games held by Nazi Germany 90 years ago.
“This is why the Olympic Charter declares that everyone is equal, so that the national factor isn’t taken into account at all, and the best athletes can come to these Olympics and compete…But [European] politicians are pressuring them." Politicians don’t care about any of this because they’re not athletes themselves.
“Athletes compete on strength, power, agility, artistry, coordination and many other metrics, not on what country they belong to, which politicians support them, etc. Let’s leave that to the politicians – let them compete on rhetoric, while athletes compete in other areas. Fans, generally speaking, just want to see the beauty of sport. Nationality is when you root for your own, but when you notice that a foreign athlete is amazing, the whole world roots for them” Zhurova summed up.