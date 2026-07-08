https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/exclude-russia-from-world-sport-and-you-get-a-political-sideshow-1124418739.html

Exclude Russia From World Sport and You Get a Political Sideshow

Exclude Russia From World Sport and You Get a Political Sideshow

Sputnik International

The so-called “new normal” of excluding Russia from international sporting competitions constitutes a form of political “insanity,” not principles or logic which could be explained to a reasonable person, legendary Soviet and Russian football coach Gadzhi Gadzhiyev told Sputnik.

2026-07-08T16:50+0000

2026-07-08T16:50+0000

2026-07-08T16:50+0000

analysis

gadzhi gadzhiyev

rick sterling

donald trump

russia

fifa

international olympic committee (ioc)

sport

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104399/04/1043990487_0:208:2899:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_72ec8adf60c43652c4bcc9cdda5efdac.jpg

That was the trainer’s reaction to the scandal brewing at the Soccer World Cup after Trump called FIFA’s president to get a red card given to a US player removed – and the underlying hypocrisy of the fact that Russia remains heavily discriminated against at global sports venues.Fortunately, the influence of those seeking to keep sport politicized is weakening, Gadzhiyev believes, highlighting the IOC’s recent decision to roll back Russia's suspension, paving the way for its return to the Olympics - a move rejected by some European countries.Red Card Reversal Exposes Glaring HypocrisyThe hypocrisy of sporting bodies and European countries’ bans on Russian athletes, the Russian flag and anthem over trumped up doping charges and the crisis in Ukraine, even as the US, NATO and Israel can invade countries and engage in genocide without any repercussions, is off the charts, Sterling says.“Rampant” “political interference and bias” has plagued world sports for nearly a decade now. “The West is losing power economically, diplomatically and in other areas, but still dominates many international organizations including in sports,” Sterling noted.Stop Letting Politicians Decide Who CompetesSporting federations “should be independent and guided solely by the interests of sports development,” not “national preferences,” Olympic speedskating champion and Duma international affairs committee deputy chairwoman Svetlana Zhurova told Sputnik.“This is why the Olympic Charter declares that everyone is equal, so that the national factor isn’t taken into account at all, and the best athletes can come to these Olympics and compete…But [European] politicians are pressuring them." Politicians don’t care about any of this because they’re not athletes themselves.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/global-sport-at-crossroads-as-politics-takes-the-field-1124416144.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/those-with-power-change-the-rules-turkish-commentator-blasts-fifa-over-balogun-decision-1124419316.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/estonia-loses-hosting-rights-for-european-shooting-championship-after-blocking-russian-athletes-1124407410.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gadzhi gadzhiyev, rick sterling, donald trump, russia, fifa, international olympic committee (ioc), sport