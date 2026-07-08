https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/global-sport-at-crossroads-as-politics-takes-the-field-1124416144.html

Global Sport at Crossroads as Politics Takes the Field

Global Sport at Crossroads as Politics Takes the Field

Sputnik International

FIFA's decision to revoke a one-match suspension for a USA player has sparked a global debate over the independence of international sporting bodies.

2026-07-08T13:01+0000

2026-07-08T13:01+0000

2026-07-08T13:28+0000

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donald trump

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gianni infantino

belgium

russia

fifa

corruption

politics

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FIFA’s disciplinary committee replaced a one-match suspension for USA striker Folarin Balogun with a conditional penalty in the World Cup.US President Donald Trump personally intervened in a phone call with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.That allowed Balogun to play in the following match against Belgium, despite his sending-off late in USA's 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina - but did not save the tournament co-hosts from a humiliating 4-1 loss to Belgium.The incident triggered widespread criticism that political influence affected the decisionBut it is only one example of the problem of increasing pressure from national governments on independent sporting bodies.For decades, national sport federations operated separately from governments.But that has increasingly been challenged, particularly in Europe, where some governments have allegedly interfered to stop Russian athletes competing or ban their flag and national anthem:Since 2022, Russian athletes have faced the most sweeping restrictions in modern sporting history. Many international federations suspended Russian athletes and teams, while others allowed participation only under neutral status. Over time, however, a growing number of federations have eased or lifted those restrictions. Moscow argues that even where international federations have restored participation rights, European governments have increasingly overridden those decisions when competitions are held on their territory.That has weakened the authority of global sporting bodies and undermine the Olympic principle of separating sport from politics.The debate about Trump's intervention with FIFA has had more coverage than more systematic political interference by national governments in international sport.Bodies like FIFA and the Olympic Committee struggle to preserve their independence as governments seek to influence competitions held on their territory.The controversy is part of a wider struggle over the future of global sport. Can international federations make their own decisions, or will they be shaped by political interests?

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donald trump, sport, gianni infantino, belgium, russia, fifa, corruption, politics, ioc, international olympic committee (ioc)