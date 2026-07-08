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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/iran-condemns-us-for-revoking-its-license-for-oil-sale-1124415284.html
Iran Condemns US for Revoking Its License for Oil Sale
Iran Condemns US for Revoking Its License for Oil Sale
Sputnik International
The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the US Treasury Department's decision to revoke its license for Iranian oil exports and warned Washington that Tehran will take any action to protect its interests and national security.
2026-07-08T09:00+0000
2026-07-08T09:00+0000
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"The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the decision of the US Treasury Department to lift the temporary suspension of the embargo on Iranian oil sales, which is a gross violation of Article 10 of the memorandum of understanding on ending the military conflict," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The revocation of the license issued on June 18 is further evidence of the "unreliability of the US government," the statement added. On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that it had suspended a general license for Iranian oil exports, replacing it with a new one that prohibits new transactions and requires all existing deals to be completed by July 17. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict. The memorandum will give the two countries 60 days to negotiate a final deal on the Iranian nuclear issue and US sanctions. Additionally, it sets a timeline for the US to lift its naval blockade, and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/us-revokes-iran-oil-license--deal-collapses-in-two-weeks-1124414205.html
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Iran Condemns US for Revoking Its License for Oil Sale

09:00 GMT 08.07.2026
© AP Photo / Raheb HomavandiA gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields seen alongside an Iranian flag
A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields seen alongside an Iranian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2026
© AP Photo / Raheb Homavandi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the US Treasury Department's decision to revoke its license for Iranian oil exports and warned Washington that Tehran will take any action to protect its interests and national security.
"The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the decision of the US Treasury Department to lift the temporary suspension of the embargo on Iranian oil sales, which is a gross violation of Article 10 of the memorandum of understanding on ending the military conflict," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The revocation of the license issued on June 18 is further evidence of the "unreliability of the US government," the statement added.
"The Iranian Foreign Ministry warns the US of the consequences of violating the memorandum and will take any action it deems necessary to protect its interests and national security," the ministry noted.
On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that it had suspended a general license for Iranian oil exports, replacing it with a new one that prohibits new transactions and requires all existing deals to be completed by July 17.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for an end to the military conflict. The memorandum will give the two countries 60 days to negotiate a final deal on the Iranian nuclear issue and US sanctions. Additionally, it sets a timeline for the US to lift its naval blockade, and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Ways and Means during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Revokes Iran Oil License — Deal Collapses in Two Weeks
04:57 GMT
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