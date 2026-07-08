https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/russias-energy-system-has-one-of-highest-safety-margins-in-world---putin-1124418465.html

Russia's Energy System Has One of Highest Safety Margins in World - Putin

Russia's Energy System Has One of Highest Safety Margins in World - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia's energy system has one of the highest safety margins in the world, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

2026-07-08T15:43+0000

2026-07-08T15:43+0000

2026-07-08T16:45+0000

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"Russia's energy system has a very high safety margin. One of the highest in the world," Putin said during the meeting with members of the Russian government. Putin called fuel difficulties in Russia temporary and related, among other things, to Ukraine's attempts to disrupt the holiday season and said that the enemy is trying to create an atmosphere of anxiety in Russian society. The Russian president instructed the government to resolve the situation with fuel in Crimea faster and to make quicker decisions on subsidizing fuel procurement, saying that the decisions on fuel support for Crimea and southern Russia must be made now, not later.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/russia-and-china-reshape-global-energy-architecture-expert-1124295375.html

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