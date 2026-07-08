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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/russias-energy-system-has-one-of-highest-safety-margins-in-world---putin-1124418465.html
Russia's Energy System Has One of Highest Safety Margins in World - Putin
Russia's Energy System Has One of Highest Safety Margins in World - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia's energy system has one of the highest safety margins in the world, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2026-07-08T15:43+0000
2026-07-08T16:45+0000
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"Russia's energy system has a very high safety margin. One of the highest in the world," Putin said during the meeting with members of the Russian government. Putin called fuel difficulties in Russia temporary and related, among other things, to Ukraine's attempts to disrupt the holiday season and said that the enemy is trying to create an atmosphere of anxiety in Russian society. The Russian president instructed the government to resolve the situation with fuel in Crimea faster and to make quicker decisions on subsidizing fuel procurement, saying that the decisions on fuel support for Crimea and southern Russia must be made now, not later.
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Putin: Russian energy system built to withstand pressure
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Putin: Russian energy system built to withstand pressure
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Russia's Energy System Has One of Highest Safety Margins in World - Putin

15:43 GMT 08.07.2026 (Updated: 16:45 GMT 08.07.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's energy system has one of the highest safety margins in the world, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Russia's energy system has a very high safety margin. One of the highest in the world," Putin said during the meeting with members of the Russian government.
Putin called fuel difficulties in Russia temporary and related, among other things, to Ukraine's attempts to disrupt the holiday season and said that the enemy is trying to create an atmosphere of anxiety in Russian society.
The Russian president instructed the government to resolve the situation with fuel in Crimea faster and to make quicker decisions on subsidizing fuel procurement, saying that the decisions on fuel support for Crimea and southern Russia must be made now, not later.
An oil pump is seen in Almetyevsky District, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
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