https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/us-could-seize-kharg-island-reinstate-iran-naval-blockade---trump-1124417310.html

US Could Seize Kharg Island, Reinstate Iran Naval Blockade - Trump

US Could Seize Kharg Island, Reinstate Iran Naval Blockade - Trump

Sputnik International

The United States might end up taking over Iran's Kharg Island, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday amid renewed hostilities and the end of the ceasefire.

2026-07-08T14:54+0000

2026-07-08T14:54+0000

2026-07-08T14:54+0000

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"We attacked Kharg Island last night. We knocked out a piece, I said: "Don't touch the oil, because maybe we'll take over Kharg Island", and we may take over Kharg Island, and there's not a thing they [Iranians] can do about it," Trump told reporters. The president noted US forces attacked everything except the islands' energy infrastructure, further adding that strikes on Kharg might resume on the night of Wednesday. The United States could resume its naval blockade against Iran, Trump said."We may put down the blockade, we may put it back, the blockade, and it'll only be a blockade for Iran," Trump told reporters.He also said he does not see how a deal with Iran could succeed despite efforts made by negotiators.Trump on Wednesday claimed that Iran is violating the agreement with Washington on a daily basis.US Forces will likely conduct a new round of strikes against Iran later at night, Trump said."We hit them very hard last night, very, very probably hit him hard again tonight. I'll give them a little warning. We're going to hit him hard tonight, but we'll see how it all works out," Trump told reporters.US special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may continue negotiations with Iran, Donald Trump said.The US may ensure that Iran has no nuclear weapon without a deal, because "it's easier," he added.Donald Trump said that he sees no reason for the United States to deploy US servicemembers on the ground in Iran."Why would I go in there? I go in when they're completely either eliminated or whatever happened, or an agreement," Trump told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/trump-says-ceasefire-with-iran-no-longer-valid-1124414854.html

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