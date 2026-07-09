https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/individual-countries-companies-must-not-monopolize-ai--russian-foreign-ministry-1124427933.html

Individual Countries, Companies Must Not Monopolize AI – Russian Foreign Ministry

Individual Countries, Companies Must Not Monopolize AI – Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Artificial intelligence (AI) should serve the interests of all countries, not a narrow circle of states and corporations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov told Sputnik.

2026-07-09T14:14+0000

2026-07-09T14:14+0000

2026-07-09T14:14+0000

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Speaking on the sidelines of the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance, Alimov noted that Russia sees significant potential for AI to strongly influence economic development, technological progress and people's quality of life.Alimov stressed that this is precisely why AI must be discussed within the UN framework rather than in closed formats. Only this organization can ensure equality in the global dialogue on AI and guarantee the observance of principles such as the sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, he noted.The Russian diplomat added that Russia had supported the creation of the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance and welcomes its launch, noting that it has already proven to be a significant platform where every state has been given the opportunity to be heard.

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