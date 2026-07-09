https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/individual-countries-companies-must-not-monopolize-ai--russian-foreign-ministry-1124427933.html
Individual Countries, Companies Must Not Monopolize AI – Russian Foreign Ministry
Individual Countries, Companies Must Not Monopolize AI – Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Artificial intelligence (AI) should serve the interests of all countries, not a narrow circle of states and corporations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov told Sputnik.
2026-07-09T14:14+0000
2026-07-09T14:14+0000
2026-07-09T14:14+0000
world
russia
the united nations (un)
artificial intelligence (ai)
ai
development
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080290191_416:0:1616:675_1920x0_80_0_0_51ef4742040a93ff3ab674fce1642147.jpg
Speaking on the sidelines of the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance, Alimov noted that Russia sees significant potential for AI to strongly influence economic development, technological progress and people's quality of life.Alimov stressed that this is precisely why AI must be discussed within the UN framework rather than in closed formats. Only this organization can ensure equality in the global dialogue on AI and guarantee the observance of principles such as the sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, he noted.The Russian diplomat added that Russia had supported the creation of the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance and welcomes its launch, noting that it has already proven to be a significant platform where every state has been given the opportunity to be heard.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/rosatom-to-drive-ais-128bln-boost-to-russian-economy-by-2030---ceo-1123220997.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080290191_566:0:1466:675_1920x0_80_0_0_eba5d05038cea545df71374d460b7908.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, the united nations (un), artificial intelligence (ai), ai, development, russian foreign ministry
russia, the united nations (un), artificial intelligence (ai), ai, development, russian foreign ministry
Individual Countries, Companies Must Not Monopolize AI – Russian Foreign Ministry
Artificial intelligence (AI) should serve the interests of all countries, not a narrow circle of states and corporations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov told Sputnik.
Speaking on the sidelines of the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance, Alimov noted that Russia sees significant potential
for AI to strongly influence economic development, technological progress and people's quality of life.
"AI should serve the interests of all countries, not a narrow circle of privileged states and corporations. And certainly not become a tool for imposing foreign solutions or a cause for new forms of inequality and dependence," he said.
Alimov stressed that this is precisely why AI
must be discussed within the UN framework rather than in closed formats. Only this organization can ensure equality in the global dialogue on AI and guarantee the observance of principles such as the sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, he noted.
The Russian diplomat added that Russia had supported the creation of the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance and welcomes its launch, noting that it has already proven to be a significant platform where every state has been given the opportunity to be heard.
3 December 2025, 14:20 GMT