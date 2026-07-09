https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/kremlin-calls-putin-trump-dialogue-constructive-despite-existing-differences-1124422306.html
Kremlin Calls Putin-Trump Dialogue Constructive, Despite Existing Differences
Kremlin Calls Putin-Trump Dialogue Constructive, Despite Existing Differences
Sputnik International
The dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is constructive, despite the existing differences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-07-09T09:44+0000
2026-07-09T09:44+0000
2026-07-09T09:47+0000
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"They have a really constructive dialogue. Despite certain differences that may occur," Peskov told reporters. The Russian president is open to dialogue with Trump, Peskov said. There was no telephone conversation between Putin and Trump on July 8, the spokesman clarified.The topic of "closing the sky" over Ukraine, which US President Donald Trump spoke about, had not been discussed before, Dmitry Peskov said.This issue needs to be considered, the spokesman said."In any case, we will be talking about the fact that the armed forces of a NATO country will work on the territory of Ukraine — this is exactly what the special military operation is being carried out against," Peskov added.On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that he does not rule out Washington helping ensure the closure of air space over Ukraine as a security guarantee.Moscow proceeds from the fact that the United States continues to supply weapons to Ukraine, but at the same time it continues to try to contribute to the peace process, Peskov said.Moscow sees misconceptions in the US administration that the escalation of the situation in Ukraine will help to reach a peaceful settlement, but escalating tensions will not contribute to the peace process, the official said.Russia hopes that the United States will return to the process of resolving the conflict in Ukraine, while further escalation may prolong conflict and will lead to Russia having to create a large buffer zone in Ukraine, Peskov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/putin-trump-have-understanding-their--contacts-will-be-continued-in-near-future---kremlin-1124404469.html
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Kremlin Calls Putin-Trump Dialogue Constructive, Despite Existing Differences
09:44 GMT 09.07.2026 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 09.07.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is constructive, despite the existing differences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"They have a really constructive dialogue. Despite certain differences that may occur," Peskov told reporters.
The Russian president is open to dialogue with Trump, Peskov said.
There was no telephone conversation between Putin and Trump
on July 8, the spokesman clarified.
The topic of "closing the sky" over Ukraine, which US President Donald Trump spoke about, had not been discussed before, Dmitry Peskov said.
"This is a new statement, there have been no such statements before. No one has discussed the topic of 'closing the sky' before," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Trump's statement.
This issue needs to be considered, the spokesman said.
"In any case, we will be talking about the fact that the armed forces of a NATO country will work on the territory of Ukraine — this is exactly what the special military operation is being carried out against," Peskov added.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that he does not rule out Washington helping ensure the closure of air space over Ukraine as a security guarantee.
Moscow proceeds from the fact that the United States continues to supply weapons to Ukraine, but at the same time it continues to try to contribute to the peace process, Peskov said.
"On the one hand, they [the United States] continue to supply weapons [to Ukraine], but unlike other countries that are involved in this conflict, the United States remains committed and continues to try to somehow contribute to the peace process. It is through the prism of this attitude that we evaluate all statements," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow sees misconceptions in the US administration that the escalation of the situation in Ukraine will help to reach a peaceful settlement, but escalating tensions will not contribute to the peace process, the official said.
Russia hopes that the United States will return to the process of resolving the conflict in Ukraine, while further escalation may prolong conflict and will lead to Russia having to create a large buffer zone in Ukraine, Peskov added.