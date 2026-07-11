https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/russian-gas-station-strikes-trigger-cascade-of-problems-for-ukraines-military-and-fuel-market-1124435124.html

Russian Gas Station Strikes Trigger Cascade of Problems for Ukraine's Military and Fuel Market

Russian Gas Station Strikes Trigger Cascade of Problems for Ukraine's Military and Fuel Market

Sputnik International

Russian forces are seeking to cripple military supply lines in Ukrainian-controlled areas, researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries Alexander Dudchak tells Sputnik.

2026-07-11T14:46+0000

2026-07-11T14:46+0000

2026-07-11T14:46+0000

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ukraine

russia

odessa

ukrainian armed forces

us

europe

gas stations

infrastructure

fuel

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"The goal is to make it harder to transport personnel, rotate units, and deliver ammunition and other supplies," Dudchak says. "It forces the Ukrainian Armed Forces to adapt their logistics, creating additional challenges and requiring new supply arrangements." This could trigger a chain reaction across Ukrainian-controlled territory: The outlook for Ukraine is bleak, according to Dudchak. The Ukrainian military will prioritize its own needs for electricity, fuel, and other supplies, leaving civilians to make do with what's left. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has remained silent about the fuel shortages and the destruction of gas stations. During the night of July 11, Russian forces struck key logistics hubs in Odessa used to transport military cargo and fuel supplies for the Ukrainian Army. Russian forces have begun systematically targeting gas stations between Chernigov and Kiev, a source in Russia's security services earlier told Sputnik. Russian strikes have left virtually no functioning gas stations in Ukraine's Chernigov region. Earlier this month Russian forces struck gas stations and fuel tankers in Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The fuel infrastructure facilities were used by Ukrainian military units.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/why-natos-best-anti-aircraft-missiles-cant-stop-russian-combined-strikes-on-ukraine-1124432022.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine, russia, odessa, ukrainian armed forces, us, europe, gas stations, infrastructure, fuel, petroleum