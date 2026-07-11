Russian Gas Station Strikes Trigger Cascade of Problems for Ukraine's Military and Fuel Market
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry/
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Russian forces are seeking to cripple military supply lines in Ukrainian-controlled areas, researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries Alexander Dudchak tells Sputnik.
"The goal is to make it harder to transport personnel, rotate units, and deliver ammunition and other supplies," Dudchak says. "It forces the Ukrainian Armed Forces to adapt their logistics, creating additional challenges and requiring new supply arrangements."
This could trigger a chain reaction across Ukrainian-controlled territory:
If Ukraine starts transporting fuel by tanker truck, those vehicles could be targeted as well, making fuel deliveries slower and more difficult
Queues have already begun forming at gas stations as people increasingly stockpile fuel
The resulting surge in demand could put disproportionate pressure on the fuel market, affecting regions far beyond the areas where gas stations have been destroyed
"The effort is systematic, targeting not just gas stations but the entire fuel supply infrastructure," the pundit points out. "Overnight, strikes were carried out in the Odessa region."
The outlook for Ukraine is bleak, according to Dudchak. The Ukrainian military will prioritize its own needs for electricity, fuel, and other supplies, leaving civilians to make do with what's left. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has remained silent about the fuel shortages and the destruction of gas stations.
During the night of July 11, Russian forces struck key logistics hubs in Odessa used to transport military cargo and fuel supplies for the Ukrainian Army.
Russian forces have begun systematically targeting gas stations between Chernigov and Kiev, a source in Russia's security services earlier told Sputnik. Russian strikes have left virtually no functioning gas stations in Ukraine's Chernigov region.
Earlier this month Russian forces struck gas stations and fuel tankers in Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The fuel infrastructure facilities were used by Ukrainian military units.