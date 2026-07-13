https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/russias-port-blitz-aims-to-cripple-ukraines-western-lifeline--seal-its-ground-defeat---expert--1124440018.html

Russia’s Port Blitz Aims to Cripple Ukraine’s Western Lifeline & Seal its Ground Defeat - Expert

Russia’s Port Blitz Aims to Cripple Ukraine’s Western Lifeline & Seal its Ground Defeat - Expert

Sputnik International

Supplies are being funneled from Europe to Ukraine's ports via Romania, which is why Russian strikes, including on Izmail, have been so relentless, retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.

2026-07-13T12:53+0000

2026-07-13T12:53+0000

2026-07-13T12:53+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

odessa

russian defense ministry

romania

ports

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121186680_0:99:3290:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_445fc69bd432efac9c80a136c1092dd9.jpg

The strategic goal of this pummeling of Ukraine’s port facilities is to prevent troops in the area, all the way to Donbass, from receiving ammunition, equipment, and fuel, Dandykin notes. New underwater drones, likely British and German designs, among others, were also potentially destroyed in the dock, the expert speculates.Port infrastructure is also being crippled to choke off the foreign currency flow to Ukraine's budget through exports, such as grain.Russian forces hit port facilities in Chernomorsk, Odessa region, used for unloading and storing military cargo and fuel, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. The strikes were carried out with long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons and strike drones.Russian forces also hit two ferries and a container ship used to deliver supplies for the Ukrainian military, destroyed fuel and lubricant tanks, an ammunition and missile depot, and a floating dock used to store and launch autonomous underwater vehicles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/russia-cripples-ukraines-lifelines-in-coordinated-strike-on-depots-power-grid-and-drone-factories-1124439586.html

russia

ukraine

odessa

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, odessa, russian defense ministry, romania, ports