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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/russias-port-blitz-aims-to-cripple-ukraines-western-lifeline--seal-its-ground-defeat---expert--1124440018.html
Russia’s Port Blitz Aims to Cripple Ukraine’s Western Lifeline & Seal its Ground Defeat - Expert
Russia’s Port Blitz Aims to Cripple Ukraine’s Western Lifeline & Seal its Ground Defeat - Expert
Sputnik International
Supplies are being funneled from Europe to Ukraine's ports via Romania, which is why Russian strikes, including on Izmail, have been so relentless, retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.
2026-07-13T12:53+0000
2026-07-13T12:53+0000
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The strategic goal of this pummeling of Ukraine’s port facilities is to prevent troops in the area, all the way to Donbass, from receiving ammunition, equipment, and fuel, Dandykin notes. New underwater drones, likely British and German designs, among others, were also potentially destroyed in the dock, the expert speculates.Port infrastructure is also being crippled to choke off the foreign currency flow to Ukraine's budget through exports, such as grain.Russian forces hit port facilities in Chernomorsk, Odessa region, used for unloading and storing military cargo and fuel, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. The strikes were carried out with long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons and strike drones.Russian forces also hit two ferries and a container ship used to deliver supplies for the Ukrainian military, destroyed fuel and lubricant tanks, an ammunition and missile depot, and a floating dock used to store and launch autonomous underwater vehicles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/russia-cripples-ukraines-lifelines-in-coordinated-strike-on-depots-power-grid-and-drone-factories-1124439586.html
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Russia’s Port Blitz Aims to Cripple Ukraine’s Western Lifeline & Seal its Ground Defeat - Expert

12:53 GMT 13.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
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Supplies are being funneled from Europe to Ukraine's ports via Romania, which is why Russia's latest barrage of precision strikes, including on Izmail, has been so relentless, retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.
The strategic goal of this pummeling of Ukraine’s port facilities is to prevent troops in the area, all the way to Donbass, from receiving ammunition, equipment, and fuel, Dandykin notes.

New underwater drones, likely British and German designs, among others, were also potentially destroyed in the dock, the expert speculates.
“This hammering will accelerate Russia’s liberation of territories and the creation of a security buffer zone,” he says.
Port infrastructure is also being crippled to choke off the foreign currency flow to Ukraine's budget through exports, such as grain.
“Once we cut off the maritime supply channels, it means they will face defeat on the ground,” he says.
Russian forces hit port facilities in Chernomorsk, Odessa region, used for unloading and storing military cargo and fuel, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. The strikes were carried out with long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons and strike drones.
Russian forces also hit two ferries and a container ship used to deliver supplies for the Ukrainian military, destroyed fuel and lubricant tanks, an ammunition and missile depot, and a floating dock used to store and launch autonomous underwater vehicles.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Chokes Ukraine's Lifelines By Crippling Depots, Power Grids, and Drone Factories
09:44 GMT
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