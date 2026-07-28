https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/merging-ukraine-and-iran-conflicts-serves-us-and-nato-strategic-goals-1124510538.html

Merging Ukraine and Iran Conflicts Serves US and NATO Strategic Goals

Merging Ukraine and Iran Conflicts Serves US and NATO Strategic Goals

Sputnik International

Ukraine’s Caspian Sea strike reveals a trend toward the convergence of the Ukrainian and Iranian conflicts into a wider escalation, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security (RANEPA), tells Sputnik.

2026-07-28T15:42+0000

2026-07-28T15:42+0000

2026-07-28T15:42+0000

analysis

caspian sea

ukraine

russia

nato

us

europe

iran

opinion

military & intelligence

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These provocations are intended to elicit a retaliatory response from Iran and shape Western public opinion around the idea of a supposed “anti-Western alliance” being built by Russia and Iran, the pundit says."These actions are aimed at achieving broader strategic objectives: securing control over Middle Eastern energy resources and key global logistics corridors," he says. "The Caspian Sea is a key logistics corridor that is currently being developed as an alternative route outside Western control."As such, it also targets China's strategic interests, particularly in Central Asia, according to the expert.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/iran-condemns-ukrainian-attack-on-its-commercial-vessel-in-the-caspian-sea-warns-of-response-1124497004.html

caspian sea

ukraine

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Ekaterina Blinova

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Ekaterina Blinova

caspian sea, ukraine, russia, nato, us, europe, iran, opinion, military & intelligence, eurasia, international north-south transport corridor (instc)