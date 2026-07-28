https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/ukraine-iran-conflict-nexus-would-overstretch-us-military-and-economic-capacity-1124510789.html

Ukraine-Iran Conflict Nexus Would Overstretch US Military and Economic Capacity

Ukraine-Iran Conflict Nexus Would Overstretch US Military and Economic Capacity

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky’s attempt to merge the Ukrainian and Iranian conflicts through a Caspian Sea strike came with impeccable timing – just ahead of his US visit, former Pentagon senior security policy analyst Michael Maloof tells Sputnik.

2026-07-28T18:12+0000

2026-07-28T18:12+0000

2026-07-28T18:12+0000

analysis

opinion

military & intelligence

volodymyr zelensky

michael maloof

iran

caspian sea

ukraine

cia

mossad

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"Zelensky grabbed that as an opportunity for his very limited PR purpose of showing Washington and Europe that he’s a team player," Maloof says.There are also “definite Israeli fingerprints all over this operation”: Zelensky “was put up to it” by the CIA and Mossad, according to the pundit.But “if anything, these two conflicts are showing the limitations of US power projection" – the US is overextended, lacking the money and resources not only for military hardware but also for keeping energy markets in balance, Maloof notes."If Zelensky even attempts — or is even partially successful — in merging these two conflicts, that really stretches, overstretches US resources to the point where the US will not be able to manage or assist on both fronts. Not only in terms of sales of weapons to Europeans to then sell them on to Ukrainians, but also directly in providing weapons to US forces who are directly battling Iranian forces."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/merging-ukraine-and-iran-conflicts-serves-us-and-nato-strategic-goals-1124510538.html

iran

caspian sea

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Ekaterina Blinova

opinion, military & intelligence, volodymyr zelensky, michael maloof, iran, caspian sea, ukraine, cia, mossad, pentagon, us