https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/ukraine-iran-conflict-nexus-would-overstretch-us-military-and-economic-capacity-1124510789.html
Ukraine-Iran Conflict Nexus Would Overstretch US Military and Economic Capacity
Ukraine-Iran Conflict Nexus Would Overstretch US Military and Economic Capacity
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky’s attempt to merge the Ukrainian and Iranian conflicts through a Caspian Sea strike came with impeccable timing – just ahead of his US visit, former Pentagon senior security policy analyst Michael Maloof tells Sputnik.
2026-07-28T18:12+0000
2026-07-28T18:12+0000
2026-07-28T18:12+0000
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"Zelensky grabbed that as an opportunity for his very limited PR purpose of showing Washington and Europe that he’s a team player," Maloof says.There are also “definite Israeli fingerprints all over this operation”: Zelensky “was put up to it” by the CIA and Mossad, according to the pundit.But “if anything, these two conflicts are showing the limitations of US power projection" – the US is overextended, lacking the money and resources not only for military hardware but also for keeping energy markets in balance, Maloof notes."If Zelensky even attempts — or is even partially successful — in merging these two conflicts, that really stretches, overstretches US resources to the point where the US will not be able to manage or assist on both fronts. Not only in terms of sales of weapons to Europeans to then sell them on to Ukrainians, but also directly in providing weapons to US forces who are directly battling Iranian forces."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/merging-ukraine-and-iran-conflicts-serves-us-and-nato-strategic-goals-1124510538.html
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opinion, military & intelligence, volodymyr zelensky, michael maloof, iran, caspian sea, ukraine, cia, mossad, pentagon, us
opinion, military & intelligence, volodymyr zelensky, michael maloof, iran, caspian sea, ukraine, cia, mossad, pentagon, us
Ukraine-Iran Conflict Nexus Would Overstretch US Military and Economic Capacity
Volodymyr Zelensky’s attempt to merge the Ukrainian and Iranian conflicts through a Caspian Sea strike came with impeccable timing – just ahead of his US visit, former Pentagon senior security policy analyst Michael Maloof tells Sputnik.
"Zelensky grabbed that as an opportunity for his very limited PR purpose of showing Washington and Europe that he’s a team player," Maloof says.
There are also “definite Israeli fingerprints all over this operation”: Zelensky “was put up to it” by the CIA and Mossad, according to the pundit.
"Mossad fingerprints are all over this operation — they've got excellent intelligence inside Iran," he notes. "There's no question that they're knee‑deep into this operation altogether, along with the CIA."
But “if anything, these two conflicts are showing the limitations of US power projection" – the US is overextended, lacking the money and resources not only for military hardware but also for keeping energy markets in balance, Maloof notes.
"If Zelensky even attempts — or is even partially successful — in merging these two conflicts, that really stretches, overstretches US resources to the point where the US will not be able to manage or assist on both fronts. Not only in terms of sales of weapons to Europeans to then sell them on to Ukrainians, but also directly in providing weapons to US forces who are directly battling Iranian forces."