https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russia-hit-military-enterprises-logistics-centers-in-kiev-zaporozhye---mod-1124559947.html

Russia Hit Military Enterprises, Logistics Centers in Kiev, Zaporozhye - MoD

Russia Hit Military Enterprises, Logistics Centers in Kiev, Zaporozhye - MoD

Sputnik International

On Tuesday night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a strike at military-industrial enterprises and transport and logistics centers in Kiev and Zaporozhye, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-08-11T07:21+0000

2026-08-11T07:21+0000

2026-08-11T07:21+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kiev

zaporozhye

russia

russian armed forces

russian defense ministry

strike

missile strike

drone strike

air strike

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117228523_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_74edfe813f118a6bd5c5c4c63456f042.jpg

"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a strike using ground-based precision weapons, striking military-industrial complexes and transport and logistics centers in Kiev and Zaporozhye," the statement says.The large warehouse center San Park in Kiev, where attack drones, including those equipped with thermal imaging cameras, and ground control stations were stored, was hit during a night group strike by the Russian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian armed forces launched a group strike overnight with ground-based precision weapons against military industry enterprises and transport and logistics centers in Kiev and the Zaporozhye region.Additionally, a Nova Poshta terminal, which provided storage and distribution of dual–use goods, was hit in Kiev and a Zaporizhstal plant in Zaporozhye, on the territory of which screens were installed on heavy armored vehicles to protect against drones, was struck, the statement read.The Russian aerospace forces have hit the temporary deployment and control points of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Kharkov and Sumy regions with FAB-250 aerial bombs and missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday."As a result of the reconnaissance activities of the Russian armed forces, temporary deployment points and a control point for UAVs of Ukrainian units were discovered. The identified targets were hit by airstrikes by the Russian air forces' crews using FAB-250 aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module and an LMUR guided air missile," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russian-forces-hit-fuel-lubricant-depots-port-transshipment-complex-in-odessa---mod-1124552053.html

kiev

zaporozhye

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kiev, zaporozhye, russia, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike