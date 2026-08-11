https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russia-hit-military-enterprises-logistics-centers-in-kiev-zaporozhye---mod-1124559947.html
Russia Hit Military Enterprises, Logistics Centers in Kiev, Zaporozhye - MoD
Russia Hit Military Enterprises, Logistics Centers in Kiev, Zaporozhye - MoD
Sputnik International
On Tuesday night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a strike at military-industrial enterprises and transport and logistics centers in Kiev and Zaporozhye, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-08-11T07:21+0000
2026-08-11T07:21+0000
2026-08-11T07:21+0000
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"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a strike using ground-based precision weapons, striking military-industrial complexes and transport and logistics centers in Kiev and Zaporozhye," the statement says.The large warehouse center San Park in Kiev, where attack drones, including those equipped with thermal imaging cameras, and ground control stations were stored, was hit during a night group strike by the Russian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian armed forces launched a group strike overnight with ground-based precision weapons against military industry enterprises and transport and logistics centers in Kiev and the Zaporozhye region.Additionally, a Nova Poshta terminal, which provided storage and distribution of dual–use goods, was hit in Kiev and a Zaporizhstal plant in Zaporozhye, on the territory of which screens were installed on heavy armored vehicles to protect against drones, was struck, the statement read.The Russian aerospace forces have hit the temporary deployment and control points of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Kharkov and Sumy regions with FAB-250 aerial bombs and missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday."As a result of the reconnaissance activities of the Russian armed forces, temporary deployment points and a control point for UAVs of Ukrainian units were discovered. The identified targets were hit by airstrikes by the Russian air forces' crews using FAB-250 aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module and an LMUR guided air missile," the ministry said in a statement.
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Russia Hit Military Enterprises, Logistics Centers in Kiev, Zaporozhye - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Tuesday night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a strike at military-industrial enterprises and transport and logistics centers in Kiev and Zaporozhye, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a strike using ground-based precision weapons, striking military-industrial complexes and transport and logistics centers in Kiev and Zaporozhye," the statement says.
The large warehouse center San Park in Kiev, where attack drones, including those equipped with thermal imaging cameras, and ground control stations were stored, was hit during a night group strike by the Russian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian armed forces launched a group strike overnight with ground-based precision weapons against military industry enterprises and transport and logistics centers in Kiev and the Zaporozhye region
.
"[Objects] hit in Kiev: ... the Kiev-3 transport and logistics center (San Park office and warehouse complex) is a large warehouse center with an area of about 50,000 square meters [538,196 square feet], which stored attack UAVs (up to 15,000 units), including those equipped with thermal imaging cameras ... ground control stations and their components," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, a Nova Poshta terminal, which provided storage and distribution of dual–use goods, was hit in Kiev and a Zaporizhstal plant in Zaporozhye, on the territory of which screens were installed on heavy armored vehicles to protect against drones, was struck, the statement read.
The Russian aerospace forces have hit the temporary deployment and control points of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk People's Republic
(DPR), the Kharkov and Sumy regions with FAB-250 aerial bombs and missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of the reconnaissance activities of the Russian armed forces, temporary deployment points and a control point for UAVs of Ukrainian units were discovered. The identified targets were hit by airstrikes by the Russian air forces' crews using FAB-250 aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module and an LMUR guided air missile," the ministry said in a statement.