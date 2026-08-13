https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/cubas-intelligence-thwarted-640-plots-to-kill-fidel-castro--ex-security-officer-1124571959.html

Cuba’s Intelligence Thwarted 640 Plots to Kill Fidel Castro – Ex-Security Officer

Cuba’s Intelligence Thwarted 640 Plots to Kill Fidel Castro – Ex-Security Officer

Sputnik International

The FBI was already involved in plotting Fidel Castro’s assassination before the Cuban Revolution, and later the CIA picked up where it left off, former state security officer Carlos Serpa Maceira tells Sputnik.

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2026-08-13T08:50+0000

2026-08-13T08:50+0000

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Between 1959 and 2000 roughly 640 attempts were planned to kill Fidel Castro -167 of them particularly dangerous – yet none ever succeeded, he notes, thanks to the work of Cuban intelligence and its close cooperation with ordinary citizens.The would-be assassins planned to use a remarkable range of methods, including using ice cubes, a diving suit, a box of contaminated cigars, and firearms.The history of these plots, says the ex-officer, falls into three distinct phases:

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